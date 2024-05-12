Mother’s Day brings a mix of clouds, sun and spotty showers to DC area

At the end of a rainy weekend, the sun is expected to come out for Mother's Day in the D.C. area. But don't count out a few light showers.

Expect a mix of clouds with patches of sun on Sunday with a slight chance of “spotty showers” north and east of the beltway. Those showers are expected to clear out by evening.

“Mostly cloudy conditions to be expected in the afternoon,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans.

For the afternoon, it’s expected to warm up with temperatures close to 70 degrees and a NW wind between 10 to 20 mph.

“Most of the storms are headed towards the Chesapeake Bay,” Evans said.

It’s expected to get a little cooler Sunday evening with clear skies and lows around 50 degrees.

Monday is expected to be mostly sunny and dry with low humidity and temperatures around 77 degrees.

Current weather:

7News First Alert Forecast

SUNDAY:

Passing Clouds, Spotty Shower

Highs: 63-70

Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph

Mother’s Day should stay mostly dry with temperatures below-average in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Clear

Lows: 47-57

Winds: South 5 mph

Clouds will decrease and mostly clear conditions are expected.

MONDAY:

Mostly Sunny

Highs: 75-80

Winds: South 5-15 mph

Skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will reach the upper 70s, along with low humidity.

TUESDAY:

Scattered Storms, Breezy

Highs: 70-76

Winds: South 15-25 mph

Rain and thunderstorms return to the area as a disturbance moves in from the southwest. Severe weather risk is low at this time. Best chance for thunderstorms look to occur in the evening.

WEDNESDAY:

Scattered Storms

Highs: 68-74

Winds: North 10-15 mph

Thunderstorm chances continue across the area, though the risk for severe weather is low at this time.

