Weekend weather: Rain, rain, go away

Well, it could be worse, but the D.C. area is going to see a fair share of rain this weekend. Here’s what you need to know.

Soggy conditions already started Friday night in western areas, such as Manassas, Virginia, as well as Warrenton. That band of rain will continue to move north and east, according to 7News First Alert meteorologist Steve Rudin.

The good news: “We’re not expecting at least flooding rains,” Rudin said.

Rain totals could be around an inch by the time Saturday afternoon rolls around, “Right around the lunch time hour,” Rudin said.

After that, there will be some clouds for the rest of the day, but they’ll clear up by Saturday night.

Sunday should be partly cloudy with temperatures back into the 60s — looking more like spring as we head into next week.

SATURDAY

Morning rain, lingering drizzle

Highs: 50s

Winds: North 5-10 mph

Morning showers will draw to a close by noon with rainfall totals anywhere from a half inch to one inch. Drizzle may linger into the afternoon, but won’t amount to very much. It will stay grey through the day with highs in the 50s. The weather will be dry for your Saturday night plans.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Decreasing clouds

Lows: 40s

Winds: North 5 mph

Clouds will decrease and temperatures will fall into the middle 40s.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Highs: 60s

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

We’ll round out the weekend with drier conditions Sunday. It should feel pleasant for afternoon outdoor plans with highs in the 60s.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Highs: 60s

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

Feeling like spring around the area with highs over ten degrees above-average in the 60s.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Highs: 60s

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

Repeat temperatures in the 60s are expected, although an isolated shower or two is possible.

