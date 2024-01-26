Sayonara snow — High temps 20 degrees above average in the forecast for Friday in DC area

You won't need your winter coat but keep rain gear handy. In what feels like typical fashion, D.C. area residents who just dealt with heavy snowfall last week are at risk of weather whiplash with highs around 70 degrees forecast Friday.

D.C.-area residents who just dealt with heavy snowfall last week are at risk of weather whiplash with potentially-record breaking high temperatures forecast Friday.

Rain and fog could also put a damper on the morning commute. Here’s what you need to know.

High temperatures will be far beyond the average for late January on Friday afternoon; the forecast calls for highs to reach the low 70s — which is 20-25 degrees above normal.

“Our southwestern zones have the best chance of reaching the low 70s with highs expected to reach the upper 60s in D.C. and our northern zones,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin.

You won’t need your winter coat but keep rain gear handy. There could be heavy fog overnight and rain showers in the early hours of Friday. Lingering showers and fog could add some time to drivers’ morning commute as the conditions will impact visibility.

The National Weather Service reported a dense fog advisory that will be effect until 1 a.m. Friday but that it may extend later into the day.

But the weather is expected to clear up in the afternoon.

“Your afternoon is looking pretty nice with mostly cloudy to maybe, even for a brief period of time, partly sunny skies,” said 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson.

The forecast highs range from 70 at Reagan National Airport to 72 at Dulles and 70 at BWI Marshall Airport. It could be high enough to beat out record highs for this time of year:

Reagan National Airport: 79 degrees (set on Jan. 26, 1950)

Dulles International Airport: 70 degrees (set on Jan. 29, 1975)

BWI Marshall Airport: 79 degrees (set on Jan. 26, 1950)

The daily record specifically for Jan. 26 at Dulles is also 70, which could be topped come Friday.

The springlike temperatures in January have happened before in the D.C. area with highs reaching 70 degrees on Jan. 12, 2020.

Forecast

FRIDAY:

Early Morning Showers and Fog

Some Afternoon Sun, Mild

Highs: 65-72

Winds: Southwest to Northwest 10-15 mph

SATURDAY:

Increasing Clouds

Highs: 50s

Winds: North 3-8 mph

SUNDAY:

Rain May Linger

Highs: 40s

Northerly winds will increase

Rainfall totals will be between half-an-inch to 1 inch

Current weather

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

