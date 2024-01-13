Saturday brings windy start to MLK holiday weekend for the DC area

Rain went away early Saturday morning for the D.C. area, but the heavy winds have come again for another day. Here's what you need to know.

Most of the rain has left the area, and a flood watch has been canceled for our area, leaving just gusty winds from Friday behind.

A wind advisory began at 7 a.m. with gusts anywhere from 40 to 50 mph. The advisory covers portions of central, north central and western Maryland, the District, plus northern and northwest Virginia. That advisory is likely to end by 4 p.m., with winds remaining calm through the rest of the weekend.

“With the combination of strong winds and falling temperatures, afternoon wind chill will make it feel like the 30s,” 7News meteorologist Steve Rudin said in his evening forecast.

D.C.’s next storm is expected early-to-mid next week, bringing a wintry blast that the National Weather Service says could produce the D.C. area’s first big snowstorm. But, as 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan tells WTOP, you shouldn’t get your hopes up.

“At this point, there is still a chance for a few inches of snow, but I don’t want everybody to get so excited and think that we’re in for a big one Tuesday,” she said.

Full forecast

WIND ADVISORY 7 A.M. UNTIL 4 P.M. SATURDAY

SATURDAY: WIND ALERT

Falling temperatures, gusty winds

Highs: 50s

Winds: Southwest 20-30, Gusts 40-50 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear and cold

Lows: 30s

Winds: Southwest 10-15 mph

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny and breezy

Highs: 40-45

Winds: Northwest 10-20, Gusts to 30 mph

MONDAY:

Overcast

Highs: Mid-30s

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

CURRENT CONDITIONS

