Snowfall expected in DC region ahead of frigid wintry blast

Winter weather could make for a slick commute in the D.C. region Monday morning before heavy snowfall arrives in the evening. Here’s what you need to know.

Temperatures will be below freezing as light snow showers begin after midnight. By the morning of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, 7News First Alert meteorologist Mark Peña says, the D.C.-area could wake up to some accumulation.

“Monday night into Tuesday is when more widespread snow enters the forecast with 1 to 3 inches possible throughout the DMV by Tuesday morning,” Peña said.

That snow is likely to pick up the pace later in the day and potentially stick on the roads, which could make for an icy commute Tuesday morning.

“Temperatures will fall, staying below average throughout the entire week,” 7News First Alert meteorologist Jordan Evans said. “That also means our snow chances are likely increasing Monday night into Tuesday, and potentially Thursday and Friday with another weather maker.”

Snow on Monday could be mixed in with some rain, and the National Weather Service said there’s potential for an inch or two of accumulation.

Here is a look at the expected snowfall map through early Monday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/gP60sR2Psz — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) January 14, 2024

Some parts of the region saw winter weather Sunday as snow squalls raced through the region. Most impacted areas saw snowfall for around 30 minutes, but little to no accumulations.

Snow preparation begins in Virginia

To prepare for potential severe winter weather, agencies around the region said they will be out on the roads.

The Virginia Department of Transportation announced that it will prioritize removing snow from interstate highways, limited-access roadways, primary roads, major secondary roads, low-volume secondary roads and subdivision streets for the following counties: Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.

In the city of Fairfax, officials said they already have crews pre-treating city roadways ahead of inclimate winter weather in the area. Meanwhile, Arlington County and other nearby jurisdictions are warning residents to remain weather aware, ensure they are ready to safely endure a forecasted “cold snap” and can prevent their pipelines from freezing in the cold.

“Temperatures expected to drop this week,” the county’s department of environmental science warns. “Think of the pipes.”

VDOT advised people to limit travel, drive slowly and keeping a distance of five to 10 seconds between vehicles when driving on area roads. The department also said drivers should not don’t pass a snowplow except in an emergency.

Drivers were also encouraged to have an emergency kit on hand while driving because your car can break down at anytime. These kits include flashlights with extra batteries, cell phones, jumper cables, blankets and a shovel.

D.C. activates cold weather emergency

The warmest high temperatures this week are expected to be in the 30s, said 7News meteorologist Jordan Evans. But, on top of the already frigid temperatures, wind will be an issue.

“When we have wind — those wind chill values could easily be in the single digits for a couple of mornings,” Evans said.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser activated a cold weather emergency beginning Sunday ahead of reported winter weather. The emergency is expected to stay in effect through Thursday.

District officials are encouraging residents to stay indoors and, for those that have to go outside, work hard to limit skin exposure.

They’re also asking residents to check on neighbors and avoid using a gas oven, generator, charcoal grill, camp stove or other gasoline burning devices to heat the inside of homes.

Extended outreach to vulnerable residents began last week and will last throughout the Cold Weather Emergency, according to the District, with teams operating from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. That includes assisting in accessing shelters, warming buses and other resources. Outreach teams will also distribute items, including gloves, blankets and hand warmers.

You can find a list of open shelters here.

Forecast

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Overcast

Lows: 20s

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

MONDAY: WINTER ALERT

Overcast

Highs: Upper 20s/low 30s

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: WINTER ALERT

Cloudy with snow

Lows: 20s

Winds: East 5 mph

TUESDAY: WINTER ALERT

Mostly cloudy, cold, with chance for snow showers

Highs: Upper 20s/low 30s

Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: COLD ALERT

Sunny and very cold

Highs: Upper 20s/low 30s

Wind Chills: 10s and 20s

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy

Highs: 30s

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Current radar

WTOP’s Tadiwos Abedje, Ivy Lyons, Jessica Kronzer and Grace Newton contributed to this report.

