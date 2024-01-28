Here comes the rain again: Flood Watch issued Sunday for DC area

The D.C. region will be under a flood alert Saturday night into Sunday morning as heavy rain will be pouring into the WTOP listening area.

After Friday’s record-breaking high temperatures, light to moderate but widespread rain Saturday night into Sunday morning brings the risk of flooding to the D.C. area. Here’s what you need to know.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch starting at 1 a.m. for much of the D.C. region lying south and west of Baltimore, Maryland. That watch is expected to end by 10 a.m.

Rain will continue to spread northeast this evening. Flood watches remain in effect for parts of the area. Latest: https://t.co/5RyZgpfrqr pic.twitter.com/427CUa1gSA — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) January 28, 2024

Rain is expected to remain heavy at times during the overnight hours, especially through 3 a.m. Sunday. Mark Peña, 7News First Alert meteorologist, said rainfall totals could be anywhere from 1 to 2 inches, describing it as a “liquid-rain event.”

“Flooding concerns are low, but not zero throughout the overnight hours,” Peña said, adding that “low-lying spots around the District may see some urban street flooding.”

Sunday morning is when the rain should end, but scattered showers throughout the region could bring dreary weather to the NFL’s conference championship Sunday, when the Baltimore Ravens play host to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Highs Sunday will be in the 40s, but a fall into the 30s at night could create a brief mix of rain and wet snowflakes. Peña tells WTOP that the potential wintry mix isn’t likely to create any accumulation.

Monday will have breezy conditions as wind chills will be in the 30s.

Current weather

Forecast

BEFORE DAYBREAK SUNDAY: FLOOD ALERT

Steady rain.

Lows: 40s

Winds: North 3-8 mph

Rain will become widespread and moderate to heavy at times, as the system moves closer to our area. Rainfall totals reaching around an inch may lead to a low risk of flooding, particularly to the west of Washington. Rain should end Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: FLOOD ALERT (AM ONLY)

Scattered showers.

Highs: 44-49

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day, accompanied by temperatures in the 40s. By sunset, it will feel even colder with wind chill readings in the 30s. Later in the evening, the chances of wet weather will increase, and if the cold air persists, there may be a brief mix of rain and wet snowflakes. However, no accumulation is expected at this time.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Highs: Mid-40s

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph, Gusts 25-35 mph

Mostly cloudy and winds will remain breezy out of the northwest, gusting up to 35 mph. Wind chills will stay in the 30s throughout the day.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy.

Highs: 40s

Winds: East 5 mph

Partly sunny and dry with seasonable temperatures.

LOOKING AHEAD:

A quick moving system Wednesday may bring additional showers to the area, some of which could mix with snow. Accumulations (if any) will likely be less than an inch and confined to areas west of the D.C. metro. The remainder of next week is trending mostly dry and seasonable, with morning temperatures in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 40s. Thursday marks the beginning of February, which also is the last month of meteorological winter. Interestingly, this year is a leap year, so mark your calendars for Thursday, Feb. 29 — perhaps an extra day in the month to boost snow totals!

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

