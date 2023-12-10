Wet weather, whipping winds set to strike DC area Sunday

D.C., Maryland and Virginia are likely to see more precipitation than sunshine, as the region deals with a rainy start to the week. Here's what you need to know.

The rain isn’t quite over and gone for D.C., Maryland and Virginia — you are likely to see more precipitation through Sunday evening and the early hours of Monday.

D.C.-area rain is expected to stick around for the coming hours, though 7News First Alert meteorologist Mark Peña says the heaviest rains are drifting away.

“While I still expect a rainy night, the heavy rain portion of the storm is over. The NWS has even allowed the Flood Watch to expire early,” Peña tells WTOP.

This doesn’t mean our wet weather is going to end with a few raindrops, however. Meteorologists have been watching temperatures drop through the region, an increase in northwest winds and the potential for some mixed winter weather.

“With temperatures in the 30s shortly after midnight, but precipitation in the forecast through about sunrise, there’s a high likelihood that we could see a rain/snow mix late tonight,” Peña says.

Any snow that falls, however, would likely melt by Monday afternoon.

“Conditions rapidly improve by Monday afternoon with mostly sunny skies and cold temperatures in the forecast,” Peña tells WTOP.

As for travel, WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford is expecting no travel issues outside of wet roadways.

“Monday will be a breezy and colder day with highs in the 40s. The weather will be quiet from Tuesday all the way into the weekend,” Stinneford says.

WTOP meteorologist Chad Merrill predicted that Monday could see gusts around 35 mph through midday and early afternoon.

Sunday morning, flights to and from Reagan National Airport were experiencing delays averaging about 25 minutes because of wet weather.

Outages:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><em>WTOP’s Acacia James and the Associated Press contributed to this report.</em> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Current weather:

Forecast:

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers. Rain may mix with or change to wet snow well after midnight. Little or no accumulation. Windy. Lows: mid 30s to lower 40s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and colder. Highs: mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Highs: mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs: upper 40s.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs: upper 40s to lower 50s.