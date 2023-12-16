Significant fog, flood alert expected Sunday

A strong area of low pressure is forecast to impact the D.C. region with possible fog, heavy rain, coastal flooding, gusty winds and mountain snow Sunday.

It will be a quiet start to the weekend, but the weather turns more active on Sunday into Monday as a strong area of low pressure impacts the region. Locally heavy rain, coastal flooding, gusty winds, and mountain snow are all possible during that time! #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/TLS6Y5j6uk — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) December 16, 2023

The D.C. area can expect to see significant advection fog Sunday, which WTOP meteorologist Chad Merrill said will “limit visibility over the (Chesapeake) Bay and near the Potomac River, as well as along the east slopes of the mountains.”

Advection fog, according to the National Weather Service, forms as warmer, moist air moves over a cold ground. This type of fog, unlike radiation fog, may form under cloudy skies and in windy conditions — and is most commonly found on the West Coast.

In addition to the impending fog, the area will be under a flood alert starting 6 p.m. Sunday.

“You’ll wake up to clouds and areas of fog. Showers will develop late morning and through the afternoon. Drenching downpours with the threat of flooding arrive shortly before midnight, as winds increase through the overnight hours” into Monday, said 7News First Alert Weather Meteorologist Eileen Whelan.

Sunday’s weather will lead into a wind alert Monday and cold alert Tuesday, with “morning wind chills in the teens” that will give way to afternoon temperatures that feel like the 20s, Whelan said.

Current conditions:

Forecast:

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Cloudy

Lows: Low 40s

Winds: East 5-10 mph

Increasing clouds and mugginess. Fog/drizzle developing late.

SUNDAY: FLOOD ALERT

Cloudy with rain and wind

Highs: Mid 50s

Winds: East 15-25 mph, Gust to 30 mph by 10 P.M.

Showers and fog to start your day will turn to a moderate rain by the afternoon. Rain will become heavy after sunset through the overnight with the threat of flooding of small streams, creeks, and urban areas as winds also increase.

MONDAY: WIND ALERT

Cloudy with rain and wind

Highs: 45-55, Falling temperatures by afternoon

Winds: Northwest 15-25 mph, Gusts 40+ mph

Heavy rain will slowly move out throughout the day as winds become the main story. Northwest winds will gust up to 40 mph through the morning and early afternoon.

TUESDAY: COLD ALERT

Partly sunny, breezy and cold

Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Winds: Northwest 15-20 mph, Gusts 30 mph

Morning wind chills in the teens will give way to afternoon feels-like temperatures to the 20s as rain slowly exits the region from west to east.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny

Highs: 30s to low 40s

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Bright and sunny day, but cold. Temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees colder than average.

Looking ahead:

The second half of the week will be mostly sunny, dry and mild with temperatures near seasonal averages. Our current storm track has the potential for another storm system arriving by the weekend which could impact holiday travel. Stay tuned for details as they become more clearer in the days to come.