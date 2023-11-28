DC area feels cold snap smackdown with chilly morning temperatures

Winds from the northwest are keeping a cold snap in the D.C. area for a second day. Will conditions remain the same for Thursday?

If you like winterlike temperatures, the last few days have been your cup of tea. However, you just might have to take that cup inside on Wednesday if you want to keep it warm. Here’s what you need to know.

The D.C. region will continue to feel a widespread cold snap with temperatures starting in the 20s Wednesday morning.

Make sure you are bundled up if you need to be outside for “the coldest morning thus far this season,” according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff.

Conditions will barely warm up throughout the day, with highs in mid-40s in the afternoon despite sunny skies.

“Overnight back in the 20s, it will be cold for your Wednesday night and Thursday,” van de Graaff said. “Thursday though brings a little bit milder air, low to mid-50s.”

After warming up on Thursday with sunny skies, the D.C. region will experience clouds and rain Friday and throughout the weekend. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s, van de Graaff said.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser activated the city’s first Cold Weather Emergency Alert of the season Tuesday evening, noting that the overnight drop in temperature into the teens leaves residents experiencing homelessness and those with disabilities or other functional needs the most susceptible to the weather.

Residents are encouraged to stay warm and to call 311 or the Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093 to request accessible shelter transportation, according to a news release from the mayor’s office.

FORECAST

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny and breezy

Highs: 35-45

Winds: Southwest 5-15 mph

Wake-up temperatures are the coldest of the season — in the teens and 20s, so bundle up out the door! Afternoon highs will remain a good 10 degrees below average with highs in the low 40s. It will likely feel better than yesterday with lighter winds.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear

Lows: 20-30

Winds: Light

Plan for another freezing cold night with clear skies and light winds.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: Mid-50s

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

After a cold start, temperatures will warm nicely for late November — into the mid-50s by the afternoon. With sunshine and light winds it should be pleasant for anything outdoors. High clouds will increase during the afternoon ahead of our next weather maker.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND:

Friday marks the start of December. It also marks the beginning of meteorological winter for the northern hemisphere. Cloudy skies Friday will give way to the chance for a few, light rain showers Friday afternoon; however, latest forecast trends bring less rain with this system. Highs in the 50s will be closer to normal for this time of year. Saturday is trending dry and another weather maker could bring additional shower chances Sunday.

CURRENT CONDITIONS