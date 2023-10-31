Cold temps expected for trick-or-treaters in DC

As trick-or-treaters prepare for Halloween in the D.C. area, they should also plan to cover up their costumes to stay warm because it will be chilly.

As trick-or-treaters prepare for Halloween in the D.C. area, they should plan to cover up their costumes to stay warm because Tuesday will be chilly. Here’s what you need to know.

According to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff, daytime temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low to mid-50s, dry and chilly, but will fall into the 40s when its time to add candy to your Halloween bucket.

“It’s going to be a cold one; a big shock to the system,” van de Graaff said.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday.

Some frost and freeze could occur overnight into Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s possible.

As November begins on Wednesday, van de Graaff said expect the coldest day of the week with temperatures struggling to make the low 50s and winds reaching 25 mph.

A freeze watch is in effect for the region from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday. Any cold temperature sensitive plants and flowers should be brought indoors or protected.

The D.C. area won’t be the only ones affected by the drop in temperatures. The cold air coming from Canada will bring colder temperatures throughout most of the country — except for the West Coast. The shifting weather patterns nationwide also affected pumpkins this year as the summer’s record-breaking heat caused watering issues for farmers.

Forecast

HALLOWEEN DAY:

Partly sunny.

Highs: 50s

Winds: North 5-10 mph

Dry and chilly for the last day of October and Halloween trick-or-treat time. Plan for highs only in the middle-50s during daylight hours, with widespread 40s after sunset.

TRICK OR TREAT:

Dry and chilly.

Layer Up Under Your Costume

Temps: Falling Through the 40s

Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Expect dry conditions for trick-or-treating. Temperatures will drop through the 40s as darkness falls under scattered clouds.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy.

Lows: 36-41

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

It will be colder with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s by dawn.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny, breezy.

Highs: near 50

Winds: Northwest 15-25 mph

By far the coldest day of the work and school week, highs range from the upper 40s to lower 50s. Gusts to 25 miles per hour will add an extra chill to the air.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: 50s

Winds: West 5-10 mph

A freeze watch is in effect for the D.C. region from 2 a.m.-10 a.m. Temperatures will likely fall below 32 for the first time this season in many locations. This will signal the end of the growing season. Any cold temperature sensitive plants and flowers should be brought indoors or protected.

