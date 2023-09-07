Storms roll through with most of DC region still under Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Most of the D.C. is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. Thursday, with Severe Thunderstorm Warnings already popping up around the region.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, bands of strong storms rolled through parts of Northern Virginia and suburban Maryland bring heavy winds and hail and triggering warnings from the weather service.

The biggest storm system that dumped two inches of rain in some areas and downed trees in Virginia has mostly moved north to Pennsylvania, but additional storms are still making their way through the D.C. area.

After temperatures once again climbed into the 90s Thursday, temperatures dropped into the 70s in some areas as storm clouds rolled in. “So these 20 degree temperature drops are happening quite rapidly and a few locations with some of the storms passing through,” 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said.

Current weather

Thursday marked the fifth day of the historic September heat wave, but highs around the area were a degree or two lower than the sizzling days earlier this week, said 7News First Alert meteorologist Eileen Whelan.

Daily record highs were broken at all three D.C.-area airports on Wednesday.

Dulles International Airport reached 100 degrees — the first time ever in the month of September that it has reached triple digits since the National Weather Service started recording temperatures at the airport back in the 1960s.

Temperatures at BWI Marshall and Reagan National airports broke the daily record with a tie at 98 degrees.

Forecast

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Showers and Storms End

Patchy Fog

Lows: 65-72

FRIDAY: HEAT ALERT

Partly Cloudy

Chance PM Showers and Storms

Highs: 91-94

Heat Index: 95-100

SATURDAY:

Mostly to Partly Cloudy

Isolated PM T-Storms

Highs: 85-88

SUNDAY:

Partly Cloudy

Scattered PM T-Storms

Highs: 82-86

