DC area prepares for another round of afternoon storms; power slowly returns to thousands of area homes

Forecasters expect another round of wet weather after severe storms brought flash flood warnings and widespread power outages to D.C. and its Maryland and Virginia suburbs. Here's what you need to know.

Ominous storm clouds were captured overhead on Saturday afternoon Sept. 9, 2023. (Courtesy, Carol Brown)

WTOP Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo said Sunday’s weathered will likely include another chance for storms with “pockets of steady rainfall.” Those rains could bring about another wave of watches for the area.

“Heavy downpours and storms will continue throughout the afternoon and early evening hours,” Bermensolo said. “… Storms will be the theme of this weekend as another round of heavy downpours, high wind and lightning — all possible for Sunday afternoon.”

The National Weather Service expects new rainfall amounts to be anywhere from a tenth to a quarter of an inch, though higher amounts may be possible in thunderstorms.

Muggy conditions persist tonight, with temps generally in the 60s to around 70F. Some showers and storms could redevelop overnight. Otherwise, patchy fog is likely to develop, especially west of the Blue Ridge where dense fog is possible. #VAwx #MDwx #WVwx #DCwx pic.twitter.com/yIPygAZCHn — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) September 10, 2023



“The threat for isolated flooding will continue Sunday with deeper and widespread moisture spreading across the area as a weak wave of low pressure tracks along the stalled front,” the National Weather Service said in its forecast. “A few embedded thunderstorms are also possible on Sunday, but the severe threat looks to drop with increased cloud cover and cooler temperatures across the region.”

While afternoon storms remain possible through the start of the workweek, Bermensolo expects temperatures to look much less like our record-breaking heat after Wednesday afternoon.

“[The] 70s stick around with much calmer weather by Thursday and Friday, sunshine to finish the week and a taste of fall continuing through Friday,” Bermensolo said.

Saturday power issues continue

After thousands across the District, Maryland and Virginia were hit by severe weather that knocked out the power, officials have started turning the lights back on.

Sunday evening, nearly 15,000 customers across all three jurisdictions were stuck in the dark. Dominion Energy reported about eight thousand of those customers were without power in Northern Virginia’s Stafford, Loudoun, and Fairfax counties. In Maryland, Pepco had close to twelve hundred Prince George’s County customers in the dark for several hours.

As of 1 a.m Sunday, Dominion Energy reported some 1,700 customers across Loudoun and Fairfax counties without power. D.C., officials said about four hundred people remain in the dark.

Outages:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><em>WTOP’s Acacia James and the Associated Press contributed to this report.</em> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Current weather:

Forecast:

BEFORE SUNRISE SUNDAY: Scattered thunderstorms until 2am, then calming weather and mostly cloudy skies.

LOWS: Mid 60s to Low 70s

RAIN: 80%

SUNDAY: Chance of thunderstorms, mostly cloudy.

HIGHS: Upper 70s to Low 80s

RAIN: 60%

MONDAY: Foggy AM. Chance of showers and afternoon t-storms.

HIGHS: Low to Mid 80s

RAIN: 60%

TUESDAY: Sunny morning, then chance PM t-storms.

HIGHS: Mid 80s

RAIN: 60%

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and cooler temperatures.

HIGHS: Upper 70s

RAIN: 50%

