Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible Thursday in DC area

Possible storms in the D.C. area on Thursday could bring some scattered showers to the region in the late morning hours and into the afternoon.

Thursday is expected to be cooler with temperatures staying in the 70s for most of the day.

“This afternoon we could have a few thunderstorms maybe bringing us some brief pockets of heavier rain,” said 7News First Alert meteorologist Eileen Whelan. “I’d say by the evening rush though, most of that wet weather will be moving out of here.”

The rain chances will continue through 5 p.m. Thursday evening, but, “we’re not expecting any severe weather,” Whelan said.

“We could have a few pockets of heavier rain this afternoon with a little bit of thunder,” she said with rainfall totals from a light rainfall up to about a quarter of an inch.

Sunshine is expected to return in the evening after the potential rain moves through the area.

It will remain humid, however, according to Whelan, with some patchy fog possible.

The temperatures are going to warm up this weekend with temperatures in the low 90s.

Forecast:

TODAY:

Areas of rain, storms.

Highs: around 80

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny.

Highs: Upper 80s

Winds: West 10-15 mph

Current weather:

