Trend of scattered showers, risk of flooding in DC area continues this weekend

David Andrews | david.andrews@wtop.com
Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

July 7, 2023, 6:53 PM

Friday started off hot and muggy with temperatures in the mid 90s before heavy rain caused some area roadways to flood. Scattered storms will continue this weekend, with Friday night having offered a brief reprieve from the storms. Here’s what you need to know.

The D.C. area remained under a flood watch through 8 p.m. on Friday night, issued by the National Weather Service. Showers ended Friday evening, giving way to patchy fog and cooler temperatures.

Earlier Friday afternoon, heavy rain proved hazardous when a since-canceled flash flood warning was issued for Arlington, Virginia. Interstate 395 northbound was flooded near the exit for Route 1 near the Pentagon.

Arlington County Fire rescue units said they rescued multiple passengers from their cars underneath an I-395 overpass, on S. Joyce Street and Army Navy Drive. Inflatable rescue boats were used to retrieve people from cars that quickly became engulfed in rising water, but said no one was taken to the hospital.

Flash flooding on S Joyce Street under I-395 in Arlington, Va. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms start up again Saturday, with partly to mostly cloudy conditions and temperatures reaching around 90 degrees. Sunday will bring widespread rain in the afternoon and evening, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

Forecast

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and muggy with afternoon thunderstorms. Highs near 90.

SUNDAY: Showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Storms may be severe, and the rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Current weather

WTOP’s Dave Dildine contributed to this story.

David Andrews

No stranger to local news, David Andrews has contributed to DCist, Greater Greater Washington and was fellow at Washingtonian Magazine. He worked as a photo/videographer for University of Maryland's Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

