Severe storm watch lifted for DC region, rain and winds continue into weekend

Thunderstorms "forming into northern Virginia may evolve into a cluster across the Chesapeake Bay vicinity with damaging wind as the main threat," the weather service said.

Rain moving into the D.C. region could put a damper on some Fourth of July weekend plans.

Showers and thunderstorms developed and intensified across the D.C. and Baltimore areas into Sunday evening, before clearing out overnight.

“Storms may produce damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado,” WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford said. “In addition, there will be a risk of heavy rain and some flash flooding. The worst of the weather will be east of our area by 7 p.m. with only a few showers overnight.”

Parts of central and eastern Maryland, northern Virginia and D.C. were under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service highlighted a threat for damaging wind gusts of up to 70 mph. Stronger storms could carry large hail of up to 1.5 inches in diameter, and an isolated tornado or two isn’t out of the question.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for areas along and east of US-15 until 11pm. Wind and hail are the primary threats with any storms that form. Isolated instances of flash flooding are also possible. #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx #DCwx pic.twitter.com/dcCxYyHh3B — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 2, 2023

Monday could also bring afternoon storms due to an approaching cold front, but the threat should be limited to the east of the Chesapeake Bay.

Independence Day itself looks to stay dry for most, with an isolated storm possible in the afternoon.

“The Fourth of July looks warm and muggy with only isolated storms, which will end well before sunset,” Stinneford said. “Hot and humid weather with afternoon and evening thunderstorms will continue Wednesday through Friday.”

Forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid-90s.

TUESDAY (INDEPENDENCE DAY): Mostly sunny with only isolated afternoon thunderstorms.. Winds: South 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a risk of afternoon storms. Winds: South 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the low 90s.

Current conditions:

Power outages:

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez and Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

