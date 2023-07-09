Severe weather threat lifts off of DC area, delays still possible at local airports

The threat of severe weather is no longer looming over the D.C. area, though residents can still expect some rain and potential travel delays.

As of approximately 4:10 p.m., The National Weather Service has canceled both a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and a Flood Watch for the D.C. region. The watches had originally been expected to last until 8 p.m.

A Flood Watch still remains in effect for Anne Arundel County in Maryland until 10 p.m.

Anne Arundel County, along with Baltimore County and Baltimore City in Maryland, is also under a Flash Flood Warning until 5:30 p.m.

Travelers should expect continued delays at airports serving the D.C. region. Reagan National and BWI Marshall had ordered a ground stop until at least 7 p.m. due to severe thunderstorms impacting the Eastern Seaboard. As always, check with your airline before headed to the airport.

According to 7News meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts, the “heaviest rain is still concentrated well north and east of our region, with isolated spots of heavy rain dotting across our area.”

The weather service canceled the Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Frederick County, Maryland, and Loudon County, Culpeper County and the city of Manassas in Virginia around 3 p.m.

The Flash Flood Watch was canceled around 3:25 p.m. for Frederick, northwest Howard and northwest Montgomery counties in Maryland, as well as for eastern and western Loudon, northern and southern Fauquier and northwest Prince William counties in northern Virginia.

7News meteorologist Mark Peña said the “primary threats” as the storms move into the D.C. area are heavy rain and damaging winds.

“I do believe that given the atmosphere, we are not out of the woods for heavy downpours that could lead to flooding, along with damaging winds with any stronger storms that push through the area,” said Ricketts. “However, the most likely threat for the strongest storms with this line looks to be in northeastern Maryland.”

Wow! The whale’s mouth (under the shelf cloud) has arrived in Leesburg! Gusty winds imminent. #vawx pic.twitter.com/3Di34g0gQu — Jordan Evans (@jordanevanswx) July 9, 2023

The storms are expected to move out of the D.C. area around 6 p.m., according to 7News meteorologist Jordan Evans.

“The main concerns will be high winds and some flash flooding,” Evans said. “It will be localized to low-lying areas near creeks and streams.”

A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected across the watch area, with isolated totals in excess of 4 inches possible. It could lead to accelerated rises of water in flood-prone locations such as rises of water on creeks, streams and urban and poor drainage areas.

A Flood Watch has been issued across the DC & Baltimore metros for Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. Remember to stay weather aware and if you encounter high water on the road, ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown’. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx pic.twitter.com/6fcojV92A0 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 8, 2023

In anticipation for more severe weather, the Howard County government in Maryland had ordered vehicles to be moved off Main Street in Ellicott City between Maryland Avenue and Ellicott Mills Drive. That order was removed later in the afternoon.

We appreciate the cooperation of the EC community’s business and property owners as we monitored this potentially dangerous storm system. We also appreciate the support from Governor Wes Moore who offered state resources had they been needed. — Howard County Gov’t (@HoCoGov) July 9, 2023

The National Weather Service reminds people “to stay weather aware and if you encounter high water on the road, ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown.'”

“This will likely put a very big dent in our drought. But not quite drought-busting, unfortunately. We’re still down anywhere from 6 to 8 inches across the region,” he said.

Forecast

SUNDAY NIGHT: Decreasing showers and storms. Winds: South 10 mph. Lows in the 70s.



MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or storm. Winds: South 5-10 mph. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Winds: Southwest 5-15 mph. Highs in the low to mid-90s.

Current weather

WTOP’s Kate Corliss, Valerie Bonk, Ivy Lyons and Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

