Severe weather and flood warnings issued for DC area add to drought recovery

After an uncomfortably hot day of humidity, severe thunderstorms heading into the D.C. area Saturday evening have caused flood alerts and severe thunderstorm warnings across the region. Here's what you need to know.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the D.C. metro area until 4 a.m. Flash flooding and severe thunderstorms are possible.

A Flood Warning has been issued for Fairfax County and the city of Fairfax, Virginia, through 4:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the region until 4 a.m. Sunday in anticipation of a large storm system.

7 News Meteorologist Mark Peña said the complex of storms and showers moving in from the west could bring an additional 1 to 3 inches of rainfall totals from yesterday’s weather maker.

“Most of the area is under another Marginal Risk for severe storms [on Sunday], with the same threats as Saturday,” Peña told WTOP.

Thunderstorm warnings are also in effect until 9 p.m. for portions of Southwestern Prince George’s and Charles counties in Maryland. The National Weather Service is predicting hazardous winds up to 60 mph and a potential for quarter-sized hail in those areas.

FORECAST

INTO EARLY SUNDAY: Isolated showers ending around sunrise. Partly cloudy skies. Lows: 67-75. Winds: South 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Some may be strong to severe with isolated flash flooding and gusty winds. Highs: Upper 80s. Winds: West 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies, less humid. Isolated shower or storm. Highs: Lower 90s. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated afternoon t-showers. Highs: 90-95. Heat Index: 95-100. Winds: West 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated afternoon t-showers. Highs: 87-92. Heat Index: 90-95. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

