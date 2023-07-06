Afternoon storms bring flood risk before moving out of DC region

Heavy rain in the D.C. area upped the risk of flooding Thursday. Here's what you need to know.

Heavy rain in the D.C. region brought the risk of flooding Thursday afternoon, particularly in Northern Virginia.

The National Weather Service had issued a Flash Flood Warning just before 1 p.m. for northwestern Fairfax County in Virginia, but canceled it about 45 minutes later, after the heavy rain ended.

More than 1.5 inches of rain fell in the warning area, the weather service said.

Storms continued to impact the area for several hours, with the weather service issuing a Severe Thunderstorm Warning around 3:45 p.m. for part of Spotsylvania County in Virginia. The weather service said that system was packing wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of a quarter.

The threat of storms was gone by early Thursday evening.

Forecast

THURSDAY NIGHT: Muggy overnight with patchy fog. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with afternoon and evening storms. Highs low to mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of an afternoon storm. Highs low to mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Becoming cloudy with showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Storms could be severe. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and a little cooler. Chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Current weather

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.