Hail batters homes as severe storms rumble through DC region

Much of the D.C. region was under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch on Friday evening. Here’s what you need to know.
Weather advisories
- Severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. for Spotsylvania County, Virginia and Calvert County, Maryland
A watch means severe strong storms are possible and people should be prepared to act if a warning is issued.
Intense storms in Loudoun County, Virginia, about 4 p.m. and points further southwest led the National Weather Service to issue a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, saying the storm could bring winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.
The storms Friday had the potential to bring gusty winds, hail and moderate-to-heavy rain, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin.
Some rainshowers passed through the area around noon, but cleared out and there were even peeks of sunshine Friday afternoon. There was hail in some parts of the D.C. area and thunderstorms started sweeping through the region at 6 p.m., with most storms done by 7 p.m.
Traffic Updates
- Clifton, VA: downed tree, downed wires on Yates Ford Road near Clifton Road, all lanes blocked
Forecast
Tonight: Mainly clear
Lows: 55-65
Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny
High: 80-85
Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny
Highs: 85-90
Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph
Monday: Partly sunny
Chance of a stray shower
Highs: 86-90
Current weather
Power Outages
