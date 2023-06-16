Live Radio
Home » Weather News » Hail batters homes as…

Hail batters homes as severe storms rumble through DC region

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

June 16, 2023, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Much of the D.C. region was under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch on Friday evening. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather advisories

  • Severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. for Spotsylvania County, Virginia and Calvert County, Maryland

A watch means severe strong storms are possible and people should be prepared to act if a warning is issued.

Intense storms in Loudoun County, Virginia, about 4 p.m. and points further southwest led the National Weather Service to issue a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, saying the storm could bring winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

Hail on the ground in Clifton, Virginia
Hail on the ground in Clifton, Virginia (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
Hail on patio fruniture in Clifton, Virginia
Hail on patio fruniture in Clifton, Virginia (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
Hail on the ground in Clifton, Virginia
Hail on the ground in Clifton, Virginia (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
(1/3)
Hail on the ground in Clifton, Virginia
Hail on patio fruniture in Clifton, Virginia
Hail on the ground in Clifton, Virginia

The storms Friday had the potential to bring gusty winds, hail and moderate-to-heavy rain, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin.

Some rainshowers passed through the area around noon, but cleared out and there were even peeks of sunshine Friday afternoon. There was hail in some parts of the D.C. area and thunderstorms started sweeping through the region at 6 p.m., with most storms done by 7 p.m.

Traffic Updates

  • Clifton, VA: downed tree, downed wires on Yates Ford Road near Clifton Roadall lanes blocked

Forecast

Tonight: Mainly clear
Lows: 55-65
Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny
High: 80-85
Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny
Highs: 85-90
Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

Monday: Partly sunny
Chance of a stray shower
Highs: 86-90

Current weather

Power Outages

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Weather News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up