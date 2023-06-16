Hail batters homes as severe storms rumble through DC region

Much of the D.C. region is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch as thunderstorms are expected to pop up in parts of the area Friday evening.

Much of the D.C. region was under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch on Friday evening. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather advisories

Severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. for Spotsylvania County, Virginia and Calvert County, Maryland

A watch means severe strong storms are possible and people should be prepared to act if a warning is issued.

Intense storms in Loudoun County, Virginia, about 4 p.m. and points further southwest led the National Weather Service to issue a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, saying the storm could bring winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

Hail on the ground in Clifton, Virginia (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) WTOP/Kyle Cooper Hail on patio fruniture in Clifton, Virginia (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) WTOP/Kyle Cooper Hail on the ground in Clifton, Virginia (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) WTOP/Kyle Cooper

The storms Friday had the potential to bring gusty winds, hail and moderate-to-heavy rain, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin.

Some rainshowers passed through the area around noon, but cleared out and there were even peeks of sunshine Friday afternoon. There was hail in some parts of the D.C. area and thunderstorms started sweeping through the region at 6 p.m., with most storms done by 7 p.m.

Traffic Updates

Clifton, VA: downed tree, downed wires on Y ates Ford Road near Clifton Road , all lanes blocked

Forecast

Tonight: Mainly clear

Lows: 55-65

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny

High: 80-85

Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Highs: 85-90

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

Monday: Partly sunny

Chance of a stray shower

Highs: 86-90

Current weather

Power Outages

