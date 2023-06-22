Swampy summer: Showers set to move in — with ‘stickiness factor’

Despite the welcome rain, the D.C. area remains under a moderate drought. Rainfall deficits for the year are over eight inches.

The first half of the year has been historically dry. In fact, so far 2023 has been the fifth-driest year on record in Maryland since 1895. As relief began with showers on Wednesday, the weekend looks to bring more rain and swampy humidity.

Showers are set to continue rolling in Thursday evening with an “increasing stickiness factor,” said 7News First Alert meteorologist Steve Rudin.

The wet weather is expected to continue overnight and may become moderate to heavy at times with a few rumbles of thunder possible.

Rain is mostly likely in Southern Maryland Central Virginia, he said.

Friday will be warmer, with highs back into the low 80s along with high humidity. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, along with a few thunderstorms that could develop with brief periods of moderate to heavy rain.

As far as the weekend?

“The first full weekend of summer features swampy warmth and humidity with chances of showers and scattered thunderstorms,” Rudin said.

Highs on Saturday are expected to reach the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms are likely, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday will be sunnier and hotter, with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday will also feature the lowest rain chances over the next several days.

Despite the welcome rain, the D.C. area remains under a moderate drought. Rainfall deficits for the year are over eight inches.

Forecast

THURSDAY NIGHT: Thunderstorms possible in the evening with showers and patches of fog tonight. Lows in the 50s.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY: More sunshine and hotter, with highs in the upper 80s.

Current conditions

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.