Wind and hail sweep through parts of region but skip DC area

Severe storms loomed over the region Monday night, prompting a severe thunderstorm watch. However, gusty winds and hail, reported in some parts of Maryland, largely skipped the D.C. area

The watch, which covered D.C., Northern Virginia and parts of Maryland, expired at 9 p.m. but not before storms brought some hail in Ellicott City and parts of Baltimore County, and some gusty winds.

The National Weather Service reported a severe thunderstorm located over Woodlawn and near historic Ellicott City at 6 p.m.

There may still be some scattered storms, but they will end by midnight, WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

The storms expected to develop in West Virginia moved northeast toward the Interstate 95 corridor late Monday afternoon, causing some impact to the evening commute, 7News meteorologist Brian van de Graaff said.

Stinneford said the latest computer model guidance indicated a window through 11 p.m. for the severe weather — slightly later than earlier predictions.

Afternoon commuters were encouraged to take caution, as damaging winds and heavy rain caused some downed power lines and debris to fall near roadways. There was at least one report of a tree that fell on a car near Joppa Road and Bellona Avenue in Towson.

With the storms also came a chance for flooding in low-lying areas, such as near creeks and streams, van de Graaff said. The severity of the storm forecast dwindled after sunset.

The next chance for wet weather comes Tuesday with a chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Forecast

Tuesday will be cooler, but still humid with highs in the low 80s. Another round of scattered showers and storms will likely develop in the afternoon and evening. The highest risk of severe weather on Tuesday will be on the eastern shore; however, one or two storms could reach severe limits, so stay aware of the weather again.

Some isolated storms are expected on Wednesday. The weather looks quiet Thursday and Friday.

MONDAY NIGHT: Isolated storms will stay mainly south of D.C. until 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-60s to low 70s.

TUESDAY: A chance of showers and afternoon storms. Cooler. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Current weather

Power Outages

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

