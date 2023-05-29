Memorial Day in DC should be a wet one

Those commemorating Memorial Day outdoors Monday in the D.C. region should bring along rain gear. Here's what you need to know about the holiday forecast.

Listen live for the latest traffic and weather updates during Memorial Day weekend on the 8s on WTOP.

Scattered showers will loom over Memorial Day in the D.C. region on Monday. Here’s what you need to know about the holiday forecast.

Those with plans outdoors should bring along rain gear and brace for scattered showers throughout the day with dry periods breaking up the rain.

The rain is courtesy of a slow-moving upper-level system churning south of D.C., 7news First Alert Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff said.

When it’s not raining, D.C.-area residents can expect a cloudy day.

“There will be dry times to get outside, but just be prepared to dodge a shower or two,” van de Graaff said.

The best chance of rain is in D.C. and areas south of the District. The highest rainfall is expected south of Interstate 66, he said.

The showers, though perhaps ill-timed for some commemorating the holiday, are much-needed as D.C. continues to be in a drought.

Temperatures will be a bit milder than the weekend, with highs in the low to mid-70s. A Northeast wind is expected to blow through 5-10 mph.

Monday night, temperatures will cool into the 50s and a chance of occasional showers continues.

Another day of clouds, rain showers, and below normal temperatures can be expected as low pressure remains to the south. The greater concentration of showers will be over central Virginia and southern Maryland today. Rain chances persist through at least Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/n5CQePf5rw — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) May 29, 2023

Forecast

MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild. Scattered off/on showers. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Highs in the low to mid 70s.



MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers. Continued mild. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Lows in the 50s

TUESDAY: Mix clouds, some sun. Few showers, especially south. Winds: Northeast 10 mph. Highs near 75.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Winds: Northeast 10 mph. High in the mid-70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. High in the low to mid-80s.

Current Conditions

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.