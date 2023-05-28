Heavy rain in DC area could damper outdoor Memorial Day plans

"We'll likely all see the rain at some point on Memorial Day," said ABC7 meteorologist Jordan Evans.

Memorial Day in the D.C. region could bring some heavy storms, bound to threaten outside gatherings as the rain moves through.

Monday is expected to be wet, with storms starting on the holiday and continuing into Tuesday.

This is most likely in the afternoon, when chances of rain go up to 70% and the winds could gust up to 25 mph.

Highs on Monday is expected to be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

“Memorial Day could bring a few rounds of heavy rain to some areas and a rumble of thunder,” Evans said. “Rain will remain scattered throughout the day and continue into Tuesday due to the slow moving upper-level system.”

Evans added that, while rain is expected, “the flooding and severe weather through is very low” for Monday and Tuesday.

Forecast

MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY: Scattered showers, heavy rain possible at times and mostly cloudy. Winds: East 10-20 mph. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and mostly cloudy. Winds: Northeast 10 mph. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and mostly cloudy. Winds: Northeast 10 mph. High in the low to mid-70s.

THURSDAY: Isolated showers and partly cloudy. Winds: East 10 mph. High in the low to mid-80s.

Current Conditions

