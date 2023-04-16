COMMANDERS SALE: What's next? | Former employee says it's ‘surreal’ | Local fans react | The Huddle on Harris' bid | Timeline under Snyder
Storms, strong wind gusts expected late Sunday night

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

April 16, 2023, 2:44 PM

This enjoyable, June-like Sunday in mid-April will end with thunderstorms, some with potentially damaging wind gusts, starting at around 10 p.m.

Clouds will increase Sunday afternoon. Rain and storms are expected overnight Sunday through about 3 a.m., but will dry up in time for Monday morning’s commute.

“There is the possibility that a storm or two may bring with it some high winds,” said 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson. “You’ll definitely hear some of those storms out of your window this evening.”

The rest of the workweek is expected to be more comfortable, warm and pleasant, with highs in the 80s again for Thursday and Friday.

Forecast:

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Becoming mostly cloudy. Unseasonably very warm. More comfortable. Winds: W 5-15 mph. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Areas of rain and storms. Some storms may have high winds. Winds: Southwest to West 10-15 mph. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix. Dry. Breezy. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Highs in the 60s.

Current conditions:

Power outages:

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

