Storms, strong wind gusts expected late Sunday night

This enjoyable, June-like Sunday in mid-April will end with thunderstorms, some with potentially damaging wind gusts, starting at around 10 p.m.

Clouds will increase Sunday afternoon. Rain and storms are expected overnight Sunday through about 3 a.m., but will dry up in time for Monday morning’s commute.

“There is the possibility that a storm or two may bring with it some high winds,” said 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson. “You’ll definitely hear some of those storms out of your window this evening.”

After a mostly dry morning to early afternoon, a cold front crosses the region tonight, bringing another round of showers & thunderstorms starting late this afternoon. Warm & humid today, then dry, breezy, & cooler conditions to start the work week. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/c0V7mImiSs — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) April 16, 2023

The rest of the workweek is expected to be more comfortable, warm and pleasant, with highs in the 80s again for Thursday and Friday.

Forecast:

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Becoming mostly cloudy. Unseasonably very warm. More comfortable. Winds: W 5-15 mph. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Areas of rain and storms. Some storms may have high winds. Winds: Southwest to West 10-15 mph. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix. Dry. Breezy. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Highs in the 60s.

Current conditions:

