Springtime rain coming to DC region with possible isolated floods

Rain is headed to the D.C. region, with soaking rains and a possible thunderstorm Friday and even more rain on tap through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

The rain is expected to start falling during the overnight Thursday and will likely overspread the area early Friday in time for the morning commute. Have an umbrella or raincoat handy; it will be a rainy day.

Rainfall totals could be at least an inch for most neighborhoods, with a risk of isolated floods, 7News First Alert meteorologist Brian van de Graaff said.

Temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees, and wind gusts could be up to 30 mph.

The weather service said there’s a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. with showers expected to continue through the evening.

A chance of rain will continue into the weekend. Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and highs around 70 degrees. A morning shower is possible as Friday’s storm system pulls away.

Another system will head in Sunday into Monday, with storms bringing more chances of wind, van de Graaff said.

The timing and intensity of this weather-maker is still coming together.

Forecast:

THURSDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine, seasonable. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph. Highs near 70.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Return of clouds with rain developing late. Winds: Light easterly. Lows in the high 40s and mid-50s.

FRIDAY: Areas of rain will be moderate to heavy at times. Winds: East 10-15 mph, gusts to 30 mph. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and scattered showers. Winds: East 5-15 mph. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

