COMMANDERS SALE: Attorneys seek whistleblower protection from NFL | NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site?
Live Radio
Home » Weather News » Friday's weather could break…

Friday’s weather could break DC-area springtime records

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

April 21, 2023, 5:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Friday’s weather has the chance the break record highs in the D.C. region with temperatures nearing 90 degrees by the middle of the day.

After Thursday’s dry heat, Friday will be “manageably hot,” at least according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin.

Rudin said “records are in jeopardy” near the Capital Region’s three airports. The current record for highest spring temperatures of 89 degrees at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, was set in 1976.

Despite the potentially record-breaking temperatures, the heat shouldn’t bring humidity with it this weekend. However, the Council of Governments has placed its second Code Orange warning of the year, noting that air levels could be unhealthy for sensitive groups including people with asthma and other respiratory illnesses, as well as children, older adults and anyone who works or plans to exercise outside.

The areas closest to D.C. are considered in a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

After peaking around 90 degrees midday Friday, a cold front will move in overnight around 3 p.m., bringing with it some much-needed rain for the region until sunset on Saturday.

Less than an inch of rainfall is expected to overspread the mid-Atlantic area before drying up again overnight. Southerly winds are forecast to bring gusts up to 35 mph.

Sunday will be cooler and dryer, but don’t put your rainboots back in storage yet. That’s because next week is set to give the region the rain residents have been doing the rain dance for with a 40% chance from Thursday into the weekend.

Forecast

FRIDAY: Record challenging warmth. Winds: South 5-10 mph. Highs nearing 90 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. Afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY: Cooler and dryer. Winds from the northwest. Lows averaging out in the 60s.

Current Conditions

Listen to WTOP for the latest weather updates on the 8s and when it breaks.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up