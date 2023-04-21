Friday’s weather could break DC-area springtime records

Friday's weather has the chance the break record highs in the D.C. region with temperatures nearing 90 degrees by the middle of the day.

After Thursday’s dry heat, Friday will be “manageably hot,” at least according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin.

Rudin said “records are in jeopardy” near the Capital Region’s three airports. The current record for highest spring temperatures of 89 degrees at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, was set in 1976.

Despite the potentially record-breaking temperatures, the heat shouldn’t bring humidity with it this weekend. However, the Council of Governments has placed its second Code Orange warning of the year, noting that air levels could be unhealthy for sensitive groups including people with asthma and other respiratory illnesses, as well as children, older adults and anyone who works or plans to exercise outside.

Warm and dry conditions continue this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s outside the mountains/bay. Lows tonight will fall into the 50s and 60s with near record highs Friday. Shower and thunderstorm chances return Saturday. #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx #DCwx pic.twitter.com/BK6Etp199v — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) April 20, 2023

The areas closest to D.C. are considered in a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

After peaking around 90 degrees midday Friday, a cold front will move in overnight around 3 p.m., bringing with it some much-needed rain for the region until sunset on Saturday.

Less than an inch of rainfall is expected to overspread the mid-Atlantic area before drying up again overnight. Southerly winds are forecast to bring gusts up to 35 mph.

Sunday will be cooler and dryer, but don’t put your rainboots back in storage yet. That’s because next week is set to give the region the rain residents have been doing the rain dance for with a 40% chance from Thursday into the weekend.

Forecast

FRIDAY: Record challenging warmth. Winds: South 5-10 mph. Highs nearing 90 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. Afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY: Cooler and dryer. Winds from the northwest. Lows averaging out in the 60s.

