DC’s forecast promises heat (potentially record-breaking) and much needed rain amid drought

Here's a look ahead at the weekend's forecast in the D.C. area with potentially record-breaking heat and rain to come.

This week’s cool spring-like temperatures and sunny skies will be overtaken by sizzling heat Friday and long-awaited rain Saturday. Here’s a look ahead at the weekend’s forecast in the D.C. area.

The latter half of the week will feel more like summer than spring in the D.C. region.

In fact, 7news First Alert Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff said record heat could be in the cards for the District. Temperatures are expected to near 90 degrees Friday, just shy of the current record 89 degrees set at Reagan National Airport in 1976.

In the southern parts of WTOP’s listening area, some neighborhoods are expected to reach 90 degrees for the first time this year on Friday.

Despite the potentially record-breaking temperatures, the heat shouldn’t bring humidity with it this week.

Looking ahead at the weekend, temperatures should cool down to the upper 70s ahead of a cold front Saturday. Much-needed rain is in the forecast amid an ongoing moderate drought.

“Rain will develop during the evening hours with steadier rain toward midnight,” van de Graaff said.

Less than an inch of rainfall is expected. Southerly winds are forecast to bring gusts up to 35 mph.

Things are supposed to dry up overnight with no chance of precipitation on Sunday.

“Sunday will be cooler and breezy with highs in the low to mid 60s,” van de Graaff said.

Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear. Light winds. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm. Winds: South 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Record challenging warmth. Winds: South 5-10. Highs near 90.