Winds up to 50 mph expected to sweep DC region Saturday

Gusty winds sweeping through the D.C. area on Saturday could make for downed trees and power outages. Here's what you need to know.

Blustery winds sweeping through at up to 50 mph could make for downed trees and power outages in the D.C. area on Saturday. Here’s what you need to know.

The D.C. region will be under a wind advisory starting at 7 a.m. According to the National Weather Service, west winds are expected to range from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

The advisory expires Saturday afternoon, but in the meantime, NWS said drivers should be careful and anything outdoors that could be blown away should be secured.

The winds come from the same weather system that slammed the South and Midwest last week, leaving 10 people dead, according to The Associated Press.

After Friday’s consistently wet conditions, the weekend kicks off partly sunny and dry with highs near 60 degrees in the D.C. region.

On Sunday, winds will be lighter, around five to 10 mph. Highs will continue to hover near 60 with partly sunny skies.

Forecast

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Wind Advisory. Wind: NW +20-30 mph. Highs near 60.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Highs near 60.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s

Current conditions