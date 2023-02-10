Unseasonable warm weather expected to set new DC-area records

Unseasonable temperatures threaten long-standing records across the D.C. area, with one already broken at Dulles airport in Virginia.

Since 1990, the record high temperature at Dulles International Airport for Feb. 10 was 63 degrees. That was broken Friday morning when the temperature reached 65, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford.

Meanwhile, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport tied its record high of 66, which was set in 1960.

Stinneford said Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport’s record of 68 degrees (set in 1958) could also be toppled by Friday’s warmth that could reach highs in the 60s to lower 70s before noon.

However, he cautioned that with a cold front moving in, “temperatures will gradually start to fall” later on “over the next several hours.” As a result, expect cold and windy conditions Friday night.

Forecast

The abnormal conditions — which have caused some confusion with the tree pollen count this week — will slightly end on Sunday with cold rain moving to the D.C. region. However, Stinneford said the above-average temperatures are expected to return on Monday.

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Breezy. Highs mid 60s to lower 70s this morning, then gradually falling temperatures.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear, breezy and colder. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with diminishing winds. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s

SUNDAY: Rain developing. High in the mid to upper 40s

MONDAY: An early shower, then becoming partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 50s

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s

