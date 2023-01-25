Wet Wednesday as DC snow drought continues

D.C.-area residents should plan for a wet Wednesday, but snow isn't expected to impact most of the region.

The D.C. area got a drenching Wednesday, but sidestepped a storm that brought some wet snow far north and west of the capital.

With temperatures rising into the mid-40s in the afternoon, D.C. saw just plain rain Wednesday.

However, the rain-slickened roads did cause some travel woes.

“Driving conditions are less than desirable,” Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Spokesman Pete Piringer said on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

driving conditions are less than desirable, @mcfrs responding to numerous collisions including on Montgomery Village Ave off ramp from NB270. @MCFRS_EMIHS Evaluating 1 adult NLT, @mcfrs A708B and PE708 on scene, some lanes blocked pic.twitter.com/tQnDoyffqG — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 25, 2023

The showers are expected to continue through the evening and end by midnight, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper.

Temperatures won’t dip any further than the 30s. “I’m not worried about a refreeze because we do stay above freezing,” Draper said. “So good news there. I’m not worried about black ice.”

However, while the rain will end, be prepared for a cold, blustery day Thursday.

There could be wind gusts of 35-40 mph, she said. And with temperatures only the 40s, that’ll drag wind-chills down into the 30s.

While D.C.’s snow drought continues, points north and west of D.C. did see some snow.

North of D.C., Frederick County was under a winter weather advisory for most of the day. The advisory expired at 4 p.m. Frederick County saw some snow and sleet before it switched over to rain Wednesday afternoon.

“This is totally an elevation-driven storm, so higher spots like Westminster, Manchester, Thurmont, Myersville and higher elevations west of I-81 could see a slushy inch of snow and perhaps one or two slippery spots for a few hours before precipitation turns to rain,” StormTeam4 meteorologist Chad Merrill told WTOP late Wednesday morning .

In addition to Frederick County, Garrett County in Maryland was also under a winter weather advisory until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

As a result of the stormy forecast, Jefferson County public schools in West Virginia closed for the day.

The National Weather Service sounded a note of caution while traveling in areas where it issued a winter weather advisory, saying drivers should slow down and travel with caution. The service also said anyone going outdoors should “watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.”

Temperatures Wednesday night will stay above freezing — which should spare anyone impacted by the snow from driving on icy roads Thursday morning.

CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

See the latest school closings and delays.

FORECAST

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Cold rain, wet snow (in points north and west) changing to rain N&W. Wind: E 5-10 mph. High in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain ending, then fog for a time before some clearing by the AM commute. Lows near 40.

THURSDAY: Generally sunny, gusty wind all day and feeling cold. High in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, cold and a steady breeze. High in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.