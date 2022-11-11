Remnants of Nicole to bring rain, blustery conditions across DC-area

The remnants of rare November Hurricane Nicole have traveled up from Florida and are all but guaranteed to bring a wet start to the weekend.

The remnants of rare November storm Nicole have traveled up from Florida and are all but guaranteed to bring a wet start to the weekend.

Nicole began a Category 1 hurricane but weakened to a tropical depression Thursday evening. StormTeam4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer told WTOP that Nicole’s moisture will bring up to three inches of rainfall into some parts of the D.C. region, alongside the potential for damaging winds and heavy rain.

“We’ll see periods of rain [Friday] — not all day, so it will not be raining the entire day — but when we do see the rain, it could be coming down fairly heavily,” Kammerer said.

“(We) could see some strong to potentially severe storms as well. I’m not too worried about the severity of the storms; however, we’re going to see some heavy downpours throughout the afternoon…and even into [Friday] evening, too.”

According to meteorologist Chad Merrill, this storm will precede a cold front with historical echoes that sparks a seven to 10-day period of below-average temperatures “and a hard freeze that will end the growing season along and east of I-95.”

“There is also a good chance for a few flurries to make it into D.C. on the heels of one of several systems expected to push through the East early into the Thanksgiving holiday week,” Merrill said.

Forecast:

FRIDAY: Rain at times, heavy in spots, with winds increasing. An isolated severe storm or two is possible. Highs: Mid 60s to 70

SATURDAY: Partly sunny & breezy with a chance for scattered evening showers. Highs: 60s

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. Cold. Wind chills in the 20s to the 30s. Highs: 40s to 50

Wind chills: 20s to 30s

MONDAY: Sunny and blustery. Wind chills in the 20s to the 30s. Highs: 40s

Current weather:

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons and Chad Merrill contributed to this report.