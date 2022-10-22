Some Sunday showers expected in the District area

The weekend will close out a bit cloudier than it started. Expect rain, especially east of I-95, Sunday as a…

The weekend will close out a bit cloudier than it started. Expect rain, especially east of I-95, Sunday as a coastal storm makes its way into the area.

“Sunday we have a chance for showers, mainly along I-95 and east. Not a ton of rain but enough to impact your Sunday afternoon and evening,” StormTeam 4 meteorologist Samara Theodore said.

Expect showers east of D.C., though heavy rain is not in the forecast

D.C. should see gray skies by late morning

Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-60s

Showers will leave by Monday. Take solace in knowing the sunny skies that were here on Saturday will make a return Monday with highs in the low 70s.

After a sunny and dry day, clouds and rain chances return tomorrow. Showers are possible on Sunday, mainly along and east of I-95. Tonight’s low temperatures will be in the mid 30s-40s for most with metros in the low 50s. Latest: https://t.co/5RyZgoXicj #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/UFF7ClLs25 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) October 22, 2022

FORECAST

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers, mainly east of I-96. Highs in the mid-60s. MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez, Tiffany Arnold and Dick Uliano contributed to this report.