Some Sunday showers expected in the District area

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

October 22, 2022, 10:05 PM

The weekend will close out a bit cloudier than it started. Expect rain, especially east of I-95, Sunday as a coastal storm makes its way into the area.

“Sunday we have a chance for showers, mainly along I-95 and east. Not a ton of rain but enough to impact your Sunday afternoon and evening,” StormTeam 4 meteorologist Samara Theodore said.

  • Expect showers east of D.C., though heavy rain is not in the forecast
  • D.C. should see gray skies by late morning
  • Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-60s

Showers will leave by Monday. Take solace in knowing the sunny skies that were here on Saturday will make a return Monday with highs in the low 70s.

FORECAST

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers, mainly east of I-96. Highs in the mid-60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez, Tiffany Arnold and Dick Uliano contributed to this report.

