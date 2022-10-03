HURRICANE IAN: Rescue efforts underway | Feds vow major aid | Fort Myers mayor: County acted 'appropriately' | Waters still rising in central Florida | Photos
Home » Weather News » Remnants of Ian deliver…

Remnants of Ian deliver brisk winds, rain to DC area

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

October 3, 2022, 7:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Strong, steady winds and occasional rain are expected to impact the D.C. region through Wednesday, as the former circulation center known as Hurricane Ian remains stuck off the mid-Atlantic coast. Here’s what you need to know.

  • A Wind Advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. Monday afternoon for Anne Arundel, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland.

None of the rain will be particularly heavy and another 1.5 inches is expected to fall through midweek, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Chad Merrill.

He said flooding is not anticipated in the D.C. area, as the soil will be able to handle the additional rainfall.


The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for Maryland’s Anne Arundel, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties until 2 p.m., due to winds between 15 and 30 miles per hour — with gusts as strong as 50 miles per hour.

As Ian’s remnants moved offshore and formed a nor’easter that’s expected to pile even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay, it threatens to cause the most significant tidal flooding event in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region in the last 10 to 15 years, said Cody Poche, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

The island town of Chincoteague declared a state of emergency Sunday and strongly recommended that residents in certain areas evacuate. The Eastern Shore and northern portion of North Carolina’s Outer Banks were also likely to be impacted, according to The Associated Press.

FORECAST

MONDAY: Cloudy, occasional showers. Wind gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures in the 50s.
MONDAY NIGHT: Occasional showers. Lows in the 50s.
TUESDAY: Cloudy, showers. Highs in the 50s.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, light rain. Lows in the 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Drizzle ends by midday, with gradual clearing for the evening commute. Highs in the 60s.
THURSDAY: Early fog, then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CISA aims to expand cyber defense service across fed agencies, potentially further

OPM sets interagency diversity strategy in motion with first-ever DEIA council meeting

Federal employees will pay 8.7% more, on average, toward 2023 health premiums

Biden signs continuing resolution into law averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up