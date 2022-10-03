Remnants of Ian deliver brisk winds, rain to DC area

Strong, steady winds and occasional rain are expected to impact the D.C. region through Wednesday, as what's left of Ian remains stuck off the mid-Atlantic coast.

Strong, steady winds and occasional rain are expected to impact the D.C. region through Wednesday, as the former circulation center known as Hurricane Ian remains stuck off the mid-Atlantic coast. Here’s what you need to know.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. Monday afternoon for Anne Arundel, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland.

None of the rain will be particularly heavy and another 1.5 inches is expected to fall through midweek, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Chad Merrill.

He said flooding is not anticipated in the D.C. area, as the soil will be able to handle the additional rainfall.

Oct 3 | Steady light to moderate rain continues today for areas along/east of I-95, with decreasing rain chances westward, and dry conditions in the mountains. Cool conditions persist as temps stay mainly in the 50s. #DCwx #VAwx #WVwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/20BTg9hS9l — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) October 3, 2022



The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for Maryland’s Anne Arundel, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties until 2 p.m., due to winds between 15 and 30 miles per hour — with gusts as strong as 50 miles per hour.

As Ian’s remnants moved offshore and formed a nor’easter that’s expected to pile even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay, it threatens to cause the most significant tidal flooding event in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region in the last 10 to 15 years, said Cody Poche, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

The island town of Chincoteague declared a state of emergency Sunday and strongly recommended that residents in certain areas evacuate. The Eastern Shore and northern portion of North Carolina’s Outer Banks were also likely to be impacted, according to The Associated Press.

MONDAY: Cloudy, occasional showers. Wind gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures in the 50s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Occasional showers. Lows in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, showers. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, light rain. Lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Drizzle ends by midday, with gradual clearing for the evening commute. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY: Early fog, then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

