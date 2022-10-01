Lingering showers from Ian pick up Sunday

Remnants of Hurricane Ian will still be felt in the D.C. area, with rain picking back up Sunday afternoon after…

Remnants of Hurricane Ian will still be felt in the D.C. area, with rain picking back up Sunday afternoon after a slight reprieve Saturday.

Rain between one to three inches is possible through Monday. Ian’s final rain showers should leave by early Tuesday morning, according to Storm Team 4 meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli.

“As we head into Tuesday, it looks like there could be an early shower. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Maybe even a bit of late-day sunshine is possible.” Prinzivalli said.

Here’s what you should know:

Steady rain Sunday into Monday

One to three inches of rain possible through Monday

Drier by Tuesday, better chance of sunshine Wednesday

The low pressure center and cold front will push eastward through Virginia toward the Mid-Atlantic Coast Sunday. Steady rainfall and highs in the 50s are expected. By Monday, before diminishing into showers late in the day, an area of low pressure will come from Atlantic Coast.

Conditions remain cloudy with periods of light rain & drizzle. This continues into the evening.

While 5 PM temps show most in the mid 50s-low 60s, it remains locally cooler in the mountains. The warm spot is St. Marys county with temps in the low/mid 70s. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/H5fiTfIHvj — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) October 1, 2022

There may be a leftover shower early Tuesday. The day should stay dry though it will be cloudy with highs in the mid-60s. By Wednesday sunshine will return to the D.C. area.

FORECAST

Sunday: Periods of rain, breezy and cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Lingering rain, especially east of DC, breezy and cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: An early shower. Mostly cloudy with late-day sun possible. Highs in the mid-60s

