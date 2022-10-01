IAN NEWS: Photos | Focus turns to recovery | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands | Home buyers at risk from lack of flood disclosure laws
Lingering showers from Ian pick up Sunday

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

October 1, 2022, 9:30 PM

Remnants of Hurricane Ian will still be felt in the D.C. area, with rain picking back up Sunday afternoon after a slight reprieve Saturday.

Rain between one to three inches is possible through Monday. Ian’s final rain showers should leave by early Tuesday morning, according to Storm Team 4 meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli.

“As we head into Tuesday, it looks like there could be an early shower. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Maybe even a bit of late-day sunshine is possible.” Prinzivalli said.

Here’s what you should know:

  • Steady rain Sunday into Monday
  • One to three inches of rain possible through Monday
  • Drier by Tuesday, better chance of sunshine Wednesday

The low pressure center and cold front will push eastward through Virginia toward the Mid-Atlantic Coast Sunday. Steady rainfall and highs in the 50s are expected. By Monday, before diminishing into showers late in the day, an area of low pressure will come from Atlantic Coast.

There may be a leftover shower early Tuesday. The day should stay dry though it will be cloudy with highs in the mid-60s. By Wednesday sunshine will return to the D.C. area.

FORECAST

Sunday: Periods of rain, breezy and cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Lingering rain, especially east of DC, breezy and cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: An early shower. Mostly cloudy with late-day sun possible. Highs in the mid-60s

CURRENT CONDITIONS

Hugh Garbrick

Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college in 2020. While studying, he interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh is a lifelong MoCo resident, and has listened to the local radio quite a bit.

