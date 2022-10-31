HALLOWEEN NEWS: Halloween safety tips | DC sponsors family-friendly events | Making safe costume decisions | How long does candy last? | See Halloween displays
Home » Weather News » Wet and spooky Halloween…

Wet and spooky Halloween in the DC area — but mostly wet

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

October 31, 2022, 4:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C.-area residents venturing out to spook or be spooked on Halloween, may want to consider an umbrella instead of a broom for getting around because it’s going to rain.

According to the National Weather Service, Monday is looking to be mild with highs in the upper 60s. But don’t the warm temperatures to bring sunshine — it will be mostly gray with showers likely to begin during the afternoon.

For the evening, when the ghouls and goblins come out to play, there’s a 70% chance of showers with temperatures expected to dip into the mid-50s. The rain is expected to continue into the overnight.

If you do plan to head out with little ones for neighborhood trick-or-treat, bring an umbrella. If you’re the one giving out the treats, a little warm cider would be a nice gesture.

The lamp of Jack is visible through the wet glass on the day of all the saints.

For Tuesday, All Saints Day starts out cloudy, but the sky will open up by afternoon and temperatures are expected to bump back up into the mid-70s. There’s a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not bad for November.

Temperatures for the rest of the week should hover, with highs in upper 60s and mid 70s expected until at least Saturday.

Forecast

HALLOWEEN/MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon showers likely. Winds: South 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid-60s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain likely with some possible thunderstorms. Mild with areas of fog. Winds: South 5-10 mph. Lows in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds with showers, then clearing and mild. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny in the morning, then some clouds in the afternoon. Mild and dry. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny and cloudy. A steady breeze. Winds: North 5-15 mph. Highs in the mid-60s.

Current weather:

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

What the new measures in 2022 FEVS reveal about the federal workforce

Want to see the office space of the future? GSA wants to show you the way

Court rules for DoD in challenge to $20B household goods moving contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up