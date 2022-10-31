Wet and spooky Halloween in the DC area — but mostly wet

Showers are expected to increase throughout the day on Halloween — consider a raincoat and umbrella as accessories for trick-or-treating Monday.

D.C.-area residents venturing out to spook or be spooked on Halloween, may want to consider an umbrella instead of a broom for getting around because it’s going to rain.

According to the National Weather Service, Monday is looking to be mild with highs in the upper 60s. But don’t the warm temperatures to bring sunshine — it will be mostly gray with showers likely to begin during the afternoon.

For the evening, when the ghouls and goblins come out to play, there’s a 70% chance of showers with temperatures expected to dip into the mid-50s. The rain is expected to continue into the overnight.

Halloween will bring increasing shower chances through the day. Highs should top out in the low/mid 60s (10 degrees cooler across the mountains). Expect a better chance for showers by the evening and overnight. Plan accordingly for any outdoor activities. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/4ZH5hcy1EI — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) October 31, 2022

If you do plan to head out with little ones for neighborhood trick-or-treat, bring an umbrella. If you’re the one giving out the treats, a little warm cider would be a nice gesture.

For Tuesday, All Saints Day starts out cloudy, but the sky will open up by afternoon and temperatures are expected to bump back up into the mid-70s. There’s a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not bad for November.

Temperatures for the rest of the week should hover, with highs in upper 60s and mid 70s expected until at least Saturday.

Forecast

HALLOWEEN/MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon showers likely. Winds: South 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid-60s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain likely with some possible thunderstorms. Mild with areas of fog. Winds: South 5-10 mph. Lows in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds with showers, then clearing and mild. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny in the morning, then some clouds in the afternoon. Mild and dry. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny and cloudy. A steady breeze. Winds: North 5-15 mph. Highs in the mid-60s.

Current weather: