Heat and humidity ahead of potential afternoon rain due for DC region

The workweek will begin with more of the same heat, humidity and showers that impacted the D.C. area over the weekend.

Monday appears to be on the humid side, according to the National Weather Service. It could feel close to 100 in the afternoon.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell expects the hot weather and storm chances to linger through the middle of the week.

Hot and humid today with an afternoon thunderstorm possible. pic.twitter.com/i0r6SrBdfo — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 8, 2022

“Widespread severe weather is not expected but … it’s important to remember that every thunderstorm poses at least some risk,” Bell said.

Highs for Monday are expected to sit at around 88 to 94 degrees through Monday night.

Showers continue to slowly move eastward across our area but will dissipate as we go into tonight. Low temperatures across the area will range from the upper 60s in the mountains to the upper 70s for the metro areas and along the bay. #VAwx #MDwx #WVwx #DCwx pic.twitter.com/mHNDss0xUG — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 7, 2022

Though Tuesday also provides for high temperatures and storm chances, Wednesday will bring storms with the potential for heavy rain.

Bell said some areas may see between an inch and an inch-and-a-half of rain, that could lead to some flooding, Bell said.

A stretch of cooler, less humid weather is expected to make its way to the D.C. area by Thursday, however, but it isn’t expected to stay stable for too long.

“It’s getting to be ‘that’ time of the year. The statistical peak of hurricane season is around Sept. 10, so there is a long time left in hurricane season,” Bell said.

Forecast:

MONDAY: Hot and humid with a heat index near 100. Isolated afternoon storms. Highs in the high 80s to mid 90s

MONDAY NIGHT: A few evening storms but dry and muggy after midnight. Lows in the 70s.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid with a heat index near 100. Strong afternoon storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain and thunder likely. Localized heavy rain possible. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds and showers clearing by the afternoon, turning less humid. Highs in the 80s.

