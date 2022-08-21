Flooding, storms possible for DC area as weekend ends

As the weekend comes to a close on Sunday and beach travelers head home, a chance of flooding and storms is expected for the D.C. area.

“We have a lot of clouds out there today with rain chances increasing through the afternoon and evening,” said StormTeam4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts. “Expect a few showers this morning, mainly west of the D.C. area.”

The chances of rain increase, however, for everyone throughout the day on Sunday, with heavy rain likely across the region by Sunday evening.

Temperatures will only rise into the low to mid 80s due to the rain and cloud cover, Ricketts said.

“We will have to monitor flooding across the region through tonight and into the overnight hours,” she said.

Chances of rain continue overnight and through much of the day on Monday with even a few thunderstorms by Monday afternoon.

She said to expect plenty of cloud cover on Monday with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

By Tuesday, mostly sunny skies and a small chance of an afternoon storm are expected.

But, no worries, sunshine is coming back this week.

“We are dry, hot, hazy and humid for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be right around 90 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine,” Ricketts said.

Forecast:

SUNDAY: Morning showers in the west, widespread heavy rain after 2 p.m. Highs: Low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Areas of rain, heavy at times. Lows: 70s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms. Highs: Low- to mid-80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storms possible. Highs: Mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot. Highs: Around 90.

THURSDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. Highs: Around 90.

