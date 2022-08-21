WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian drones downed in Crimea | US announces new military aid | Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge | Doctors stay in war-hit towns: ‘People need us’
Home » Weather News » Flooding, storms possible for…

Flooding, storms possible for DC area as weekend ends

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

August 21, 2022, 9:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

As the weekend comes to a close on Sunday and beach travelers head home, a chance of flooding and storms is expected for the D.C. area.

“We have a lot of clouds out there today with rain chances increasing through the afternoon and evening,” said StormTeam4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts. “Expect a few showers this morning, mainly west of the D.C. area.”

The chances of rain increase, however, for everyone throughout the day on Sunday, with heavy rain likely across the region by Sunday evening.

Temperatures will only rise into the low to mid 80s due to the rain and cloud cover, Ricketts said.

“We will have to monitor flooding across the region through tonight and into the overnight hours,” she said.

Chances of rain continue overnight and through much of the day on Monday with even a few thunderstorms by Monday afternoon.

She said to expect plenty of cloud cover on Monday with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

By Tuesday, mostly sunny skies and a small chance of an afternoon storm are expected.

But, no worries, sunshine is coming back this week.

“We are dry, hot, hazy and humid for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be right around 90 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine,” Ricketts said.

Forecast:

SUNDAY: Morning showers in the west, widespread heavy rain after 2 p.m. Highs: Low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Areas of rain, heavy at times. Lows: 70s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms. Highs: Low- to mid-80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storms possible. Highs: Mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot. Highs: Around 90.

THURSDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. Highs: Around 90.

Current conditions:

Power outages:

 

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Weather News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

State Dept’s top HR official outlines vision to rebuild diplomatic workforce

Acquisition workers now have a much easier path to track continuous learning requirements

Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

New pilot program will give Army Guard members childcare on drill days

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up