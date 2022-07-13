Widespread tree damage, thousands still without power after Tuesday storms

Powerful storms left a wide swathe of damage from the Blue Ridge Mountains into the D.C. and Baltimore suburbs on Wednesday evening, making for one of the region's most damaging severe weather outbreaks so far this season.

The D.C. region is picking up the pieces after thunderstorms brought destructive wind gusts Tuesday evening, downing trees, severing power lines and leaving tens of thousands in the dark through the overnight hours.

In Leesburg, Virginia, gusts clocked in at over 60 mph. Quarter-size hail was reported in Maryland’s Harford, Carroll and Frederick Counties. Trees blocked roadways and snapped wires in Loudoun County, and across the Potomac River in Montgomery County. In College Park, Maryland, downed trees split a home in half and crushed vehicles.

Thousands are still in the dark as of 6 a.m. Wednesday: In Maryland, Pepco has about 2,500 homes and business with no power in Montgomery County, and about 1,800 more in Prince George’s County. BGE says another 9,000 of its customers are without power in Prince George’s County.

In Northern Virginia, Dominion Energy reports 1,800 homes and businesses are without power in Fairfax County. Between Loudoun, Stafford, Spotsylvania and Fauquier Counties, an additional 1,000 are out.

Roads and mass transit:

A number of the region’s roadways remain blocked by storm debris and downed wires, especially in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, which saw the worst of Tuesday’s severe weather. Plan ahead and make for extra travel time on Wednesday. Some of the more significant impacts include:

Md. 193/University Boulevard eastbound between Metzerott Road and Rhode Island Avenue: Right lane blocked by the downed tree.

eastbound between Metzerott Road and Rhode Island Avenue: Right lane blocked by the downed tree. U.S. 1 between Lakeland Road and Campus Drive/Paint Branch Parkway: All lanes blocked by a downed tree.

between Lakeland Road and Campus Drive/Paint Branch Parkway: All lanes blocked by a downed tree. Md. 197 north of Old Chapel Road: Road closure in effect by the downed tree.

north of Old Chapel Road: Road closure in effect by the downed tree. Md. 424/Davidsonville Road south of Md. 450/Defense Highway: Road closure in effect by the downed wires.

Damage as storms blitz DC region

Powerful storms left a wide swathe of damage from the Blue Ridge Mountains into the D.C. and Baltimore suburbs on Wednesday evening, making for one of the region’s most damaging severe weather outbreaks so far this season.

But Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said the thunderstorm that made its way into the immediate D.C. region weakened slightly from its earlier peak in the Shenandoah Valley, when it boasted winds of about 90 mph and tennis ball-sized hail.

The National Weather Service listed hundreds of wind and hail reports it received from across the Mid-Atlantic — forecasters had warned of hurricane-force wind gusts in one particularly intense storm as it crossed the Interstate 81 corridor into more densely-populated areas of Northern Virginia.

Power outages forced the University of Maryland’s College Park campus to suspend all operations for Wednesday, including remote learning. Spokeswoman Katie Lawson said Tuesday night that crews were working to unblock roads full of storm debris, and that power to campus was out.

Blocks from U.Md.’s College Park campus, a fallen tree split a home in half: “The neighborhood looks like it was put through a blender. All of the streetlights and house lights are out,” WTOP’s Nick Iannelli reported from the scene Wednesday morning. “The area is pitch black. Trees on their sides. Some are uprooted.”

In Olney, Maryland, the Red Cross was assisting families displaced after widespread tree damage rendered dozens of homes uninhabitable.

Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein estimates 20 to 30 homes sustained damage.

“There’s a lot of damage. A number of families will be displaced because of property damage and trees on houses. We have dozens of trees on houses,” said Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

Olney resident Tim Cross said the storm included powerful downward winds, bringing down a tree onto his neighbor’s skylight.

“It came through pretty rapidly, just heavy rains. Then it looked as if there was a downburst that happened,” Cross said.

Neighbors with whom Cross spoke were safe.

Resident Bill Jones, who has lived on Olney’s Morningwood Drive for two decades, said a large sycamore tree in his backyard had been “stripped to the point of a telephone pole” and that other trees in his neighborhood had crushed parked cars.

In neighboring Prince George’s County, fire and EMS spokeswoman Veronica Marshall said her department received more than 330 calls for storm damage, including in College Park and Berwyn Heights; one person was hospitalized.

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said most calls for help were related to power lines and downed trees.

“We’ve had a couple of instances where trees came down on top of vehicles. In one case the vehicle was occupied. However, the folks inside the vehicle were able to self extricate and they were not injured. We had one apparent lightning strike over in the Anacostia section that affected the boiler of the home, but no fire or smoke,” Maggiolo said.

Live wires set a vehicle on fire on Northwest D.C.’s Cathedral Avenue:

Still waiting for PEPCO to kill power. pic.twitter.com/ccGe7pF2xq — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) July 12, 2022

The Federal Aviation Administration reported grounded flights at Reagan National, BWI Marshall and Dulles International airports as a result of severe weather. FlightAware showed 544 flight cancellations across the two airports as of 8 p.m. Tuesday with delays of anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour.

The Nationals will play a split doubleheader to make up for Tuesday’s game. Wednesday’s originally scheduled game will be played at 12:05 p.m. and the makeup game will be played at 6:05 p.m.

Power outages:

Current conditions:

Forecast:

Wednesday morning: Slightly less humid with sun, clouds and isolated showers south of D.C. Winds west at 4-8 mph and a 20% chance of rain. Highs of 85-90 degrees.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers south of D.C. and some fog in rural areas. Winds variable at 2-5 mph and a 20% chance of rain. Lows of 66-72 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonably hot with an isolated shower possible. Winds northwest at 4-8 mph and a 20% chance of rain. Highs of 85-90 degrees.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit cooler with scattered showers after noon. Winds northeast at 5-10 mph and a 30% chance of rain. Highs of 82-86 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered showers mainly in the afternoon. Winds southeast at 5-15 mph with a 30% chance of rain. Highs of 82-86 degrees.

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher, Dick Uliano, Abigail Constantino and Acacia James contributed to this story.