Storms expected overnight across the DC area

A warm and muggy Friday is expected to end with some late-night showers and flood watches in the D.C. area.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch starting at 11 p.m. in anticipation of another round of storms. The flood watch will stretch into Saturday afternoon.

A slow moving front will lead to increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms through this evening. Showers will have the potential to produce periods of moderate and heavy rainfall and may lead to scattered instances of flash flooding this evening and into Saturday. pic.twitter.com/TnNDOFPW86 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 8, 2022



Storm Team4 meteorologist Ryan Miller said the rainfall raised a localized flooding concern that he plans to monitor.

“Rain will develop and become widespread and heavy at times,” Miller said.

Otherwise, the weekend has the potential to get much closer to a clear summer’s day Sunday, and the sunshine will likely continue into Monday.

Forecast

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 40% chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs should be near 90.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain heavy at times. Scattered showers and storms. Highs should be near 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs are expected to be in the lower 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with fairly low humidity. Highs should be in the mid-80s.