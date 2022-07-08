RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Biden to visit CIA on Ukriane | Russia wants to jail activist, anti-war official | Putin: Russia has barely started its action | Russia taking ‘operational pause’ in war | WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at trial
Home » Weather News » Storms expected overnight across…

Storms expected overnight across the DC area

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 8, 2022, 2:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A warm and muggy Friday is expected to end with some late-night showers and flood watches in the D.C. area.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch starting at 11 p.m. in anticipation of another round of storms. The flood watch will stretch into Saturday afternoon.


Storm Team4 meteorologist Ryan Miller said the rainfall raised a localized flooding concern that he plans to monitor.

“Rain will develop and become widespread and heavy at times,” Miller said.

Otherwise, the weekend has the potential to get much closer to a clear summer’s day Sunday, and the sunshine will likely continue into Monday.

Forecast

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 40% chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs should be near 90.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain heavy at times. Scattered showers and storms. Highs should be near 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs are expected to be in the lower 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with fairly low humidity. Highs should be in the mid-80s.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Retirement processing times inched up in June

DoD lifts ban on abortion care websites

Rep. Norton hints at House hearing on TSP challenges

FCC taps GSA’s Hill to be new CIO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up