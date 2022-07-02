Saturday storms continue rainy Fourth of July weekend in DC-area

Before the region gets to the firework shows, it has to traverse a stormy summer Saturday. Here's what you need to know.

Saturday is looking muggy with temperatures entering the high 80s and low 90s, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford, and storms possible through the afternoon and evening. He says some of those storms could be severe.

“A cold front will push into the region on Saturday and then stall, leading to showers and storms Saturday into Sunday,” Stinneford said Friday evening.

By Sunday, those showers are expected to continue, bringing some scattered thunderstorms through the region.

“The front will gradually dissipate,” Stinneford said, “leading to only widely scattered to isolated thunderstorms for the Fourth of July.”

Good news — the Holiday looks hot and humid with a much lower chance of rain and temperatures returning to the mid-80s and low 90s around the district.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell told WTOP Friday that the fireworks shouldn’t be impeded by a passing storm.

“The weather shouldn’t pose a problem,” Bell said.

Forecast

Friday night: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Lows in the high 60s to mid-70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and muggy, with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms that may be severe between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Highs in the mid- to upper 80s

Sunday: Chance of a morning shower, then partly sunny and less humid in the afternoon with an isolated storm. Highs mid- to upper 80s

Fourth of July Monday: Partly cloudy, with a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs in the mid-80s to low 90s.

Current weather

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino and Rick Massimo contributed to this report.