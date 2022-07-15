RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
Possible showers could make for a wet weekend in DC area

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

July 15, 2022, 1:04 PM

Storms could be headed to the D.C. region this weekend, starting with showers on Saturday.

StormTeam4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said a stalled front to the south will continue to keep the weather in the area unsettled for the next several days.

“The front will dissipate over the weekend, but an area of low pressure will set off showers and storms beginning Saturday afternoon, and off and on showers and storms will affect our weather into early next week,” Stinneford said.

There is a potential for heavy rain Sunday and Monday, and with saturated ground, there will be a risk of flooding.

But, after Monday, the weather is expected to bring some relief from the rain with sunshine, along with highs in the low to mid-90s, returning on Tuesday.

Forecast

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Highest rain chances will be over the southern suburbs. Highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a passing shower. Lows mid-60s to lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and quite humid. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

MONDAY: Muggy with showers and thunderstorms. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

