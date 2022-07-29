WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia attacks Kyiv area | Security Council can't agree on grain statement | US rocket system helps Ukraine
Home » Weather News » More severe storms likely…

More severe storms likely for DC-area ahead of drier, cooler weekend

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 29, 2022, 4:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Another chance of severe weather is likely for the D.C. region Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said most of the severe storm system will enter the region by the afternoon and evening hours.

Some showers and thunderstorms could arrive a bit earlier in the day than during previous days, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Doug Kammerer.

“That storm system coming through has a cold front and that will set the stage for what should be a beautiful weekend,” Kammerer said.

He said the forecast through the weekend appears a bit cooler than the week did, mainly dry and less humid. Storm chances are expected to return to the region by Monday afternoon.

Forecast

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered, strong afternoon showers. Most severe storms are possible from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Evening storms are likely but expected to dry out after midnight with fog in rural areas. Lows in the low 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY: Less humid and comfortable with sun and clouds. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day before becoming humid. Isolated showers possible late Sunday. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and very humid with rain and thunder possible. Some rain could be heavy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

New OSINT foundation aims to ‘professionalize’ open source discipline across spy agencies

USPS may need 50K fewer employees under ‘break-even’ plan, DeJoy says

New sexual assault policies across the military

Cyber grades bring down agencies' scores in FITARA 14

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up