Fourth of July looking dry and warm across DC-area

Independence Day looks to be more heat and humidity than rain and overcast skies — prime fireworks weather across the D.C.-area.

Independence Day looks to be more sun and humidity than rain and overcast skies — prime firework viewing weather across the D.C.-area.

After a weekend of wet weather and flash flooding, Storm Team4 meteorologist Somara Theodore said residents should prepare for a beautiful holiday with a dry sky just in time for local fireworks displays.

“Fourth of July — we are in for plenty of sunshine! It will be hot,” Theodore said, noting that highs will climb into the 80s.

We will be clear, with the only noise expected in area skies being the evening’s fireworks.

A chance for storms will return in the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday and Wednesday, capping off the holiday weekend and potentially impacting some July 5 displays.