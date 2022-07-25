DC-area goes from hot, humid weekend to stormy summer weekdays

Monday is likely to remain hot — only a few degrees shy of temperatures the region saw on Sunday — before a series of afternoon storm chances enter the area. Here's what you need to know.

Monday is likely to remain hot — only a few degrees shy of temperatures the region saw on Sunday — before a series of afternoon storm chances enter the area. Here’s what you need to know.

Though the areas around D.C. were expected to linger around the 80-degree mark overnight, the morning will already see some storm chances creeping into the metro area.

The National Weather Service expected some showers to approach western Maryland and parts of Western Virginia ahead of daybreak. Storm Team4 meteorologist Somara Theodore said that, once you get past these high temperatures and heat advisories, rain may be another factor in your Monday planning.

“Another hot one,” Theodore said of Monday’s weather. “That’s only going to help to fuel these storms, which are going to be moving in out ahead of a cold front. That’s the energy we need to fire up these storms.”

Somara said that some of these storms could be severe, but the evening commute could see some storms around the Interstate 95 corridor ahead of a daily storm chance through Thursday.

The good news? Storm Team4 expects temperatures to fall from the near 100-degree days the area experienced over the weekend.

Forecast

SUNDAY NIGHT: Steamy with increasing clouds. Temperatures should be in the 70s to near 80.

MONDAY: Very hot, increasing clouds. Showers and storms likely by the PM, strong to severe storms are possible. Temperatures in the mid 90s. The heat index will be over 100.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and cooler with storms possible, still humid. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY: It will get warm again and should be partly sunny and humid. A few showers and storms are possible. Temperatures will hover around 90.

Current Weather