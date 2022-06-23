Power outages follow severe thunderstorms, flooding through DC area

Thousands of power customers across Northern Virginia are waking up without electricity after severe storms swept the region.

Key Updates:

All summer classes and activities are canceled at Fauquier County Public Schools Thursday.

Even though the risk for severe thunderstorms has ended, Storm Team4’s Chuck Bell said you will still need the umbrella Thursday.

“Most of Thursday’s rain chance is in the morning, and the rain could add up to several inches in a few places, so flash flooding will remain a concern,” Storm Team4’s Chuck Bell said.

“The low pressure which brought us the storms is moving out but there is still enough instability in the atmosphere to deliver a few more rainy periods throughout the day,” Bell said.

Strong storms knocked out electricity for more than 25,000 homes and businesses in Northern Virginia, according to Dominion Energy.

Dominion said more than 10,000 customers were without power in Fauquier County, more than 2,500 customers in Fredericksburg and around 1,600 customers in Loudoun County.

There were substantial outages in Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax City, Spotsylvania and Stafford as well, according to Dominion.

More than 2,700 customers were in the dark in Culpeper County and about 1,600 customers were without power in Fauquier County, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative said.

NOVEC reported a smaller number of outages in Fauquier and Loudoun counties.

Fauquier County Public Schools canceled all summer classes and activities for Thursday due to the widespread outages.

It could be Friday before all customers in Fauquier County get their power back, said Peggy Fox, a spokeswoman for Dominion Energy.

The hardest hit in the area, so far, has been the Town of Warrenton in Fauquier County, where hundreds of fallen trees and branches fell on houses, causing structural damage and blocking roadways along Interstate 66.

Warrenton Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer told WTOP that Wednesday’s quick-passing storms blew right through the town, leaving behind spotty power outages.

Despite all the damage caused, the National Weather Service told WTOP that it does not plan to send crews to assess damage in Warrenton and Fauquier counties.

In Stafford County, Twitter user Jason Nealis shared some of the damage left behind after Wednesday afternoon’s quick passing storms.

The storms also disappointed rock fans, who were asked to take cover inside the concourse in Nationals Park as thunderstorms arrived. The Stadium Tour concert — featuring Motley Crue and Def Leppard — was paused due to the severe weather in the area, stadium officials said. The concert restarted after a more than 90-minute delay.

Forecast:

THURSDAY: Cloudy, wet morning with midday showers. Dry by the evening. Highs in the low- to mid 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy evening with limited clearing overnight. Some fog by sunrise. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunshine returns with a light breeze. Highs in the low- to mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and more humid. Highs in the mid 80s to 90.

SUNDAY: Warm and muggy; chance of a thunderstorm after sunset. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein, Joshua Barlow, Alejandro, Abigail Constantino, Dick Uliano, Juan Herrera and Kristi King contributed to this report.