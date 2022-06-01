RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US sending medium-range rockets | China bars Russian airlines with foreign planes | Where an oligarch's megayacht is hiding
Maryland reports state’s first heat-related death this year

The Associated Press

June 1, 2022, 3:12 PM

Maryland health officials are announcing the first heat-related death reported in the state this year.

The Maryland Department of Health said Wednesday that a 65-year-old man died in Baltimore County.

Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan says this tragedy shows that heat-related illness “can result in serious ailments and even death.”

Chen urged people to take precautions to avoid overheating and “check on friends and neighbors that may be susceptible to heat-related illness.”

Heat-related illness can affect anyone, but officials warn that those most at risk are people under age 5 or over age 65, people with chronic illnesses, people taking certain medications, and those who are exercising or working outdoors.

