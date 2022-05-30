Hot start to Memorial Day week for the DC area

After a mild and pleasant holiday weekend, temperatures on Memorial Day are looking to ramp up into the 90s.

The National Weather Service says that the next three days look to be incredibly sunny and dry, with above normal temperatures likely.

High pressure will build into the region through the remainder of the holiday weekend with abundant sunshine and temperatures moderating daily. Dry conditions are expected. #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/IzzfHlKIt1 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) May 29, 2022

The warmest day of the week, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Somara Theodore, will be this Tuesday, as the region reaches the mid and upper 90s.

“Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy and sizzling with highs in the low to mid 90s with heat index values–the virtual temperature accounting for humidity–near 100,” Theodore said.

She said that listeners should check on pets and the elderly to make sure they’re staying cools. Listeners can also take advantage of local resources for keeping cool like D.C.’s recently opened pools and remember tips and tricks to staying healthy in the heat of the coming summer.

Tips for avoiding heat related conditions

Though not quite a “scorcher” and the region hasn’t sent out heat alerts, those of us who will be moving around should keep a few things in mind.

Many in the area haven’t acclimated to hotter weather (remember when it was in the 60s last week?) and heat-related conditions can easily show up without warning.

Who can take the heat?

If you’re going to be moving around with friends or family, be conscious of those (including yourself) who might be more vulnerable to heat conditions. They include:

Infants and young children, especially if left in hot cars

People 65 and older

People who are ill, have chronic health conditions or are on certain medications

People who are overweight

Simple ways to KEEP cool – or return to cool