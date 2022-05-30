RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front | Families await word from missing Azovstal defenders | Refugees flee Russian advance
Hot start to Memorial Day week for the DC area

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com
Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

May 30, 2022, 12:38 AM

After a mild and pleasant holiday weekend, temperatures on Memorial Day are looking to ramp up into the 90s.

The National Weather Service says that the next three days look to be incredibly sunny and dry, with above normal temperatures likely.

The warmest day of the week, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Somara Theodore, will be this Tuesday, as the region reaches the mid and upper 90s.

“Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy and sizzling with highs in the low to mid 90s with heat index values–the virtual temperature accounting for humidity–near 100,” Theodore said.

She said that listeners should check on pets and the elderly to make sure they’re staying cools. Listeners can also take advantage of local resources for keeping cool like D.C.’s recently opened pools and remember tips and tricks to staying healthy in the heat of the coming summer.

Tips for avoiding heat related conditions

Though not quite a “scorcher” and the region hasn’t sent out heat alerts, those of us who will be moving around should keep a few things in mind.

Many in the area haven’t acclimated to hotter weather (remember when it was in the 60s last week?) and heat-related conditions can easily show up without warning.

Who can take the heat?

If you’re going to be moving around with friends or family, be conscious of those (including yourself) who might be more vulnerable to heat conditions. They include:

  • Infants and young children, especially if left in hot cars
  • People 65 and older
  • People who are ill, have chronic health conditions or are on certain medications
  • People who are overweight

Simple ways to KEEP cool – or return to cool

  • Drink fluids, even if you don’t feel thirsty (alcohol does not count)
  • Wear loose, lightweight clothing and a hat
  • Replace salt lost from sweating by drinking fruit juice or sports drinks
  • Avoid spending time outdoors during the hottest part of the day, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Wear sunscreen; sunburn affects the body’s ability to cool itself
  • Pace yourself when you exercise or exert your body

