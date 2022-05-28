Mayor Bowser makes a splash as DC pools open for the summer

Mayor Bowser joined kids and parents ready to kick off the opening of D.C. pools by jumping into the water.

To kick off the summer opening of city pools, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser dove right in with fellow residents at an event held at Upshur Recreation Center in Northwest. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk) WTOP/Valerie Bonk D.C. Parks and Recreation kicked off the opening of city pools for the summer with an event at Upshur Recreation Center in Northwest. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk) WTOP/Valerie Bonk D.C. Parks and Recreation kicked off the opening of city pools for the summer with an event at Upshur Recreation Center in Northwest. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk) WTOP/Valerie Bonk D.C. Parks and Recreation kicked off the opening of city pools for summer with an event at Upshur Recreation Center in Northwest. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk) WTOP/Valerie Bonk D.C. Parks and Recreation kicked off the opening of city pools for the season with an event at Upshur Recreation Center in Northwest. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk) WTOP/Valerie Bonk At Upshur Recreation Center in Northwest, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke at an event that kicked off the opening of city pools for the season. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk) WTOP/Valerie Bonk ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Mayor Muriel Bowser made a splash Saturday as she joined neighbors, kids and parents for the official summer opening of D.C.’s outdoor pools.

At the Upshur Recreation Center in Northwest, Bowser pronounced, “I didn’t wear my flip-flops … but I did wear my bathing suit.” Moments later, the mayor joined a group of kids and parents as they made the inaugural leap into the pool for summer.

With today’s event, all D.C. Parks and Recreation outdoor pools and spray parks are officially open and operating on a weekend-only schedule (Saturday and Sunday) through Sunday, June 26. Except for Memorial Day, when the pools will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Monday, June 27, all outdoor pools will begin operating on individual summer schedules, six days a week. Spray parks in the district will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the summer.

In addition to the swimming, the “Jump in D.C.” event also featured giveaways, including towels and water bottles for the Memorial Day Weekend crowd.

“A lot of folks have been working super hard to open our pools, to make sure our facilities are sparkling clean … and to make sure that our young people have access to these great pools and the spray parks,” Bowser said. “And when I say young people, I mean all of us, because these pools are for all of us.”

Kitty Chaney, who lives near the pool, said “It’s just nice to see people coming together. I couldn’t ask for a better day.”

Memorial Day Weekend traditionally marks the opening of public pools throughout the region.

“D.C. is open for the summer and it’s time to get out and enjoy all that we have to offer across all eight wards,” Bowser said in her remarks.

Christina Petty, who was at the pool with her family, was happy to be there on opening day.

“We’re very excited. We love the pool. We live really close by. It’s great for the kids,” she said.

D.C. Parks and Recreation offers 21 outdoor pools, 11 indoor pools and 34 spray parks for its residents.