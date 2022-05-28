Mayor Bowser makes a splash as DC pools open for the summer

Mayor Muriel Bowser made a splash Saturday as she joined neighbors, kids and parents for the official summer opening of D.C.’s outdoor pools.
At the Upshur Recreation Center in Northwest, Bowser pronounced, “I didn’t wear my flip-flops … but I did wear my bathing suit.” Moments later, the mayor joined a group of kids and parents as they made the inaugural leap into the pool for summer.
With today’s event, all D.C. Parks and Recreation outdoor pools and spray parks are officially open and operating on a weekend-only schedule (Saturday and Sunday) through Sunday, June 26. Except for Memorial Day, when the pools will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
On Monday, June 27, all outdoor pools will begin operating on individual summer schedules, six days a week. Spray parks in the district will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the summer.
In addition to the swimming, the “Jump in D.C.” event also featured giveaways, including towels and water bottles for the Memorial Day Weekend crowd.
“A lot of folks have been working super hard to open our pools, to make sure our facilities are sparkling clean … and to make sure that our young people have access to these great pools and the spray parks,” Bowser said. “And when I say young people, I mean all of us, because these pools are for all of us.”
Kitty Chaney, who lives near the pool, said “It’s just nice to see people coming together. I couldn’t ask for a better day.”
Memorial Day Weekend traditionally marks the opening of public pools throughout the region.
“D.C. is open for the summer and it’s time to get out and enjoy all that we have to offer across all eight wards,” Bowser said in her remarks.
Christina Petty, who was at the pool with her family, was happy to be there on opening day.
“We’re very excited. We love the pool. We live really close by. It’s great for the kids,” she said.
D.C. Parks and Recreation offers 21 outdoor pools, 11 indoor pools and 34 spray parks for its residents.