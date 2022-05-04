Cold, wet weather on the way to DC

There's a cold front approaching D.C., which could put a damper on weekend plans.

There’s a cold front approaching D.C., which could put a damper on Mother’s Day weekend plans.

While Storm Team4 Meteorologist Mike Stinneford said there some risk for thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, the concern is for this weekend.

“A soaking rain is coming our way for Friday and Saturday,” Stinneford said. “Holding out hope for some dry weather and some sunshine for Sunday afternoon.”

Finally starting to dry out but there are plenty more chances for rain ahead. A scattered storm or two later today and then another multi-inch soaker looks likely for Fri into Sat. Mother’s Day sunshine (if any) will be measured in minutes, not hours, during the late afternoon. pic.twitter.com/VmSSpTKzLO — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) May 4, 2022

Temperatures are going to drop, with highs only in the 50s on Saturday after midweek highs near 80.

“A cold snap in May isn’t that unusual,” Stinneford said. “May of 2020 was the coldest May in 15 years. May 9 of 2020 saw a high of 52 degrees.”

The good news, especially for gardeners, is that Stinneford said he thinks the threat of frost and freezing temperatures is now over with.

Forecast

Wednesday: Widely scattered showers ending by noon. Partly sunny and warm this afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs near 80.

Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid- to upper 50s.

Thursday: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Cooler. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday: Rain likely. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Saturday: Rain. Chilly. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: A morning shower, then partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

