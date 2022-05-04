RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | EU leader calls for Russian oil ban | Russia hits eastern towns | Pope's Ukraine diplomacy | Fiji says US can seize Russian superyacht
Cold, wet weather on the way to DC

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

May 4, 2022, 11:01 AM

There’s a cold front approaching D.C., which could put a damper on Mother’s Day weekend plans.

While Storm Team4 Meteorologist Mike Stinneford said there some risk for thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, the concern is for this weekend.

“A soaking rain is coming our way for Friday and Saturday,” Stinneford said. “Holding out hope for some dry weather and some sunshine for Sunday afternoon.”

Temperatures are going to drop, with highs only in the 50s on Saturday after midweek highs near 80.

“A cold snap in May isn’t that unusual,” Stinneford said. “May of 2020 was the coldest May in 15 years. May 9 of 2020 saw a high of 52 degrees.”

The good news, especially for gardeners, is that Stinneford said he thinks the threat of frost and freezing temperatures is now over with.

Forecast

Wednesday: Widely scattered showers ending by noon. Partly sunny and warm this afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs near 80.

Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid- to upper 50s.

Thursday: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Cooler. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday: Rain likely. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Saturday: Rain. Chilly. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: A morning shower, then partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

