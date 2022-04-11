Frost advisory in effect overnight across the DC region

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Somara Theodore told WTOP that, though the advisory will last until 9 a.m. on Monday morning, and highs will be near the 70s, wet weather could return to the area within the week.

Chilly lows have caused officials to issue a Spring frost advisory into Monday morning for portions of the D.C. metro area north of the Beltway.

The advisory follows days of rain, wind and unseasonably low temperatures across the region.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Somara Theodore told WTOP that, though the advisory will last until 9 a.m. on Monday morning, and highs will be near the 70s, wet weather could return to the area within the week.

Chilly conditions are expected tonight and a Frost Advisory is in effect for most of the area. See the map for additional details. pic.twitter.com/De2ffVSyXA — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) April 11, 2022

“With a warm front lifting north Monday night and a cold front approaching from the west, rain showers are possible into Tuesday morning,” Theodore said.

Those chances for showers and severe storms may remain in the area through Thursday.

Forecast

Monday morning: Mostly Clear. Lows: 30s and low 40s

Monday afternoon: Sunny. Highs: near 70

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers early. Highs: mid to upper 70s

Wednesday: Showers and PM storm chance. Highs: near 80

Thursday: Shower sand severe storm chance. Highs: upper 70s

