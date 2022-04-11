RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia lines up more firepower | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Russia taps new war commander
Frost advisory in effect overnight across the DC region

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

April 11, 2022, 12:00 AM

Chilly lows have caused officials to issue a Spring frost advisory into Monday morning for portions of the D.C. metro area north of the Beltway.

The advisory follows days of rain, wind and unseasonably low temperatures across the region.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Somara Theodore told WTOP that, though the advisory will last until 9 a.m. on Monday morning, and highs will be near the 70s, wet weather could return to the area within the week.

“With a warm front lifting north Monday night and a cold front approaching from the west, rain showers are possible into Tuesday morning,” Theodore said.

Those chances for showers and severe storms may remain in the area through Thursday.

Forecast

Monday morning: Mostly Clear. Lows: 30s and low 40s

Monday afternoon: Sunny. Highs: near 70

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers early. Highs: mid to upper 70s

Wednesday: Showers and PM storm chance. Highs: near 80

Thursday: Shower sand severe storm chance. Highs: upper 70s

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

